PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of local college students will head back to campus for the spring semester on Monday, but some will be following new mask rules. Temple University said Friday people on campus will have three mask options: a surgical mask made of multiple layers, a surgical mask doubled up with a cloth one, or a KN95. A message for the Temple community regarding safety information about returning to campus. https://t.co/rZxVJog2Fh — Temple University (@TempleUniv) January 21, 2022 Temple’s policy is similar to the University of Pennsylvania. The Ivy League school requires people on campus to wear either a KN95 or N95 or...

TEMPLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO