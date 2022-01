On Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, a Lubbock, Texas man was indicted and accused of intentionally shoving a pacifier down an infant's throat back in 2018. KAMC News reports that in August 2018, emergency services responded to a call concerning a 6-month-old choking on a pacifier. A doctor would later tell police that he suspected foul play since the pacifier was lodged so deep in the child's throat, something he believed couldn't have happened by accident. The doctor would tell police he didn't even think that a grown man could've swallowed the entire pacifier.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO