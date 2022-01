As part of its annual “State of the State” series, Talk Business & Politics recently interviewed ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and Ray Hanley, president and CEO of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and a member of the ACHI Health Policy Board, about the state of the state in health care. Topics covered included the current omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, when the surge might peak, the chances for achieving herd immunity, the strain on hospitals, COVID fatigue, increased use of telemedicine, and the pandemic’s impact on Arkansas’s Medicaid system.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO