Grace Warrior, the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, loves hamming it up for the camera — sticking out her tongue is her signature move — and now she’s developed a new habit: Poking the camera lens. On January 12, Irwin posted an adorable Instagram video of her 10-month-old daughter using her index finger to touch the camera, which is apparently her new move. “Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new [favorite] thing,” Irwin captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) In the footage of Powell,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO