If you’re excited to learn the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date at CBS, plus more insight on what lies ahead, we’re more than happy to help!. The first thing that we should do here is share the bad news as, unfortunately, there is no new installment next week. The same goes for much of the lineup overall! The current plan is for the spin-off to be back in two weeks on January 23, and it will be an epic two-hour event! There’s a couple of great cases airing on that, and hopefully that will be enough to tide you over for a while. Odds are, these will be the last installments until after the Winter Olympics in February. (The show is also poised to get back in production next month; things are delayed right now out of an abundance of caution due to the global pandemic.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO