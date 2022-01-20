ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Additional City Services Adjusted due to Severe Winter Weather

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0drUvmju00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Due to impending freezing temperatures and inclement winter weather expected overnight, the City of Corpus Christi will delay openings of some City services and programs on Friday, January 21, 2022. Before leaving your residence, make sure facilities are opened by calling the Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

Solid Waste Services:

The City’s Solid Waste department will delay its regularly scheduled Friday garbage and recycling collection for North Padre Island and Flour Bluff until 12:30 p.m. If crews cannot complete all routes for these areas, collections will continue Saturday, January 22.

Utility Payments:

The cashier section at City Hall will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Customers should call 826-CITY (2489) to verify before coming to City Hall. Customers can also make utility bill payments:

Municipal Court:

  • Pretrial dockets scheduled for Friday, January 21 at the American Bank Center between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. will be delayed until 10:00 a.m.
  • The Municipal Court Cashiers’ Office will delay the start of business until 10:00 a.m.

Corpus Christi International Airport:

Cancelled Flights:

  • Southwest Airlines outbound morning flight #12 at 7:10 a.m.
  • United Airlines inbound evening flight #6210 for tonight at 7:20 p.m.

Please check with your carrier before heading out to the airport.

Warming Centers:

Designated Warming Centers and all Senior Centers will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

  • La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street
  • Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive
  • Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton Street
  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road
  • Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road

CCRTA:

Due to potential weather conditions, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will not begin going across the Harbor Bridge or JFK Causeway on Friday until after approximately 8:00 a.m., depending on road conditions.

For more information go to https://www.ccrta.org/rider-alert/severe-weather-update-0121/

Before leaving your residence, make sure facilities are opened by calling the City Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather for more information. You also can find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Senior Centers#The Customer Call Center#Solid Waste Services#Municipal Court#The American Bank Center#Southwest Airlines#United Airlines#La Retama Library
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

357
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy