Additional City Services Adjusted due to Severe Winter Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Due to impending freezing temperatures and inclement winter weather expected overnight, the City of Corpus Christi will delay openings of some City services and programs on Friday, January 21, 2022. Before leaving your residence, make sure facilities are opened by calling the Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

Solid Waste Services:

The City’s Solid Waste department will delay its regularly scheduled Friday garbage and recycling collection for North Padre Island and Flour Bluff until 12:30 p.m. If crews cannot complete all routes for these areas, collections will continue Saturday, January 22.

Utility Payments:

The cashier section at City Hall will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Customers should call 826-CITY (2489) to verify before coming to City Hall. Customers can also make utility bill payments:

online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;

by telephone 361-885-0751; or

at H-E-B Stores.

Municipal Court:

Pretrial dockets scheduled for Friday, January 21 at the American Bank Center between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. will be delayed until 10:00 a.m.

The Municipal Court Cashiers’ Office will delay the start of business until 10:00 a.m.

Corpus Christi International Airport:

Cancelled Flights:

Southwest Airlines outbound morning flight #12 at 7:10 a.m.

United Airlines inbound evening flight #6210 for tonight at 7:20 p.m.

Please check with your carrier before heading out to the airport.

Warming Centers:

Designated Warming Centers and all Senior Centers will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street

Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton Street

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road

Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road

CCRTA:

Due to potential weather conditions, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will not begin going across the Harbor Bridge or JFK Causeway on Friday until after approximately 8:00 a.m., depending on road conditions.

For more information go to https://www.ccrta.org/rider-alert/severe-weather-update-0121/

Before leaving your residence, make sure facilities are opened by calling the City Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather for more information. You also can find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.