8 lunch ideas for kids that save money

By Charity Curley Mathews
Motherly
 2 days ago
You've got all the ideas for your kids' nutritious lunches, the best lunchbox on the market... that just leaves one big dilemma: feeding kids every day can put a crunch on your budget. We're here to help with a few lunch ideas for kids that save money. From brilliant new ways...

Related
hermoney.com

Refresh Your Pantry To Save Money And Get Organized

It’s time for a pantry refresh! If you do it the right way, not only will it help you get organized, you can save money while you’re at it. Anytime we embark on a New Year, we may start to feel that various parts of our lives need a refresh or a reset — even some areas that might surprise us. For example, if we’re considering a new job or moving to a new home, we’re probably also looking to update the space we’re in. For many of us, that involves cleaning out some long-forgotten spaces. If we’re cleaning out our homes, there’s perhaps no better place to start a clean-out than with your pantry. Lurking there, you’re likely to find expired goods, some things you bought and just never got around to using, and other items that have simply seen better days, and it’s time to toss them (or donate them!) and make a clean sweep.
LIFESTYLE
moneysavingmom.com

How to Save Money With the Rising Costs of Groceries

“Costs have doubled for food. How do I budget when there’s nothing else to cut?” -a follower. I got this question awhile back on Instagram and I know this follower is not the only person feeling this. In this post, I want to share some encouragement for how to approach the rising costs of groceries…
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
987thebull.com

Some Easy Ways to Save Money Quickly

Recently, listeners have been calling into The Bobby Bones Show asking for advice on how to save money for upcoming things. Yesterday (January 10), a listener asked for some tips on how to save up for the big wedding she wants to have. Eddie shared some tips from him and his wife on getting out of debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox 59

How to save money at shows and events, Indy with Kids explains

INDIANAPOLIS – There are so many big family-friendly events and shows in Indianapolis! Families are always looking for ways to save money while still having fun! Katy Mann with indywithkids.com has some tips for you!. Save on tickets. Early pricing. Promo code through associations/groups. Field trip or group pricing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
communitynewspapers.com

$$$ FOR YOUR KIDS’ IDEAS

PINECREST KIDS’ MARKETPLACE aims to give aspiring young entrepreneurs real experience and dollars. Our community’s children (ages 8-16) will build a real business from A-Z using the latest virtual reality tools. Your kids will learn timeless business principles while having fun. Powered by Slingshot, and organized in collaboration...
PINECREST, FL
Auburn Plainsman

Money saving tips to bring in the new year

Students offer their money saving tips as the new year comes into view. As the holiday season comes to a close, saving and man-aging money can seem difficult, if not impossible. However, it can be easy to save money with simple tips that will last through the new year. Jack...
AUBURN, AL
SPY

The Best Food Dehydrators Reduce Food Waste and Make Healthy Snacks

Sometimes, food tastes just as good dried, if not better. Dried mangoes? Beef jerky? Forget about it. They’re excellent as non-perishable road snacks and perfect for packing in your backpack on a long hike or backpacking trip. The problem with dried foods of all kinds from the store? They can contain all kinds of sugars and preservatives in them, which sort of defeat the purpose of eating a “healthy” snack in the first place. Thankfully, there are at-home food dehydrators you can use to create your own healthy snacks at home without all that unnecessary junk. Food dehydrators are easy-to-use, convenient...
RECIPES
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Motherly

Mom sobs over husband’s Target trip in hilarious viral TikTok

Somehow, there are men out there walking around this planet in the Year of Our Lord 2022 who still don't understand the sanctity of Target. If ever there was a universal holy land for mothers, it's Target. So it's completely understandable (if hilarious) that this mom sobbed when she found out her husband went on a Tar-jay shopping spree without her.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $12 COVID tests, $200 off Shark vac, $189 AirPods Pro, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motherly

ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

