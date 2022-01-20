ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New NATO policy positions the alliance as a broker, not an owner, in space race

By Vivienne Machi
C4ISR & Networks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUTTGART, Germany – Amid the global race toward a militarized space domain, NATO sees its role firmly planted as a coordinator and interlocutor amidst its member states, but demurs from becoming a space-based actor itself, a recently released document shows. For the past several years, leaders from the...

US sending Russian weapons to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for Afghanistan. The Biden administration is expediting the transfer of five transport helicopters to Kiev, as Washington insists Moscow is about to "invade" Ukraine any day now. The Mi-17 helicopters were originally purchased from Russia and intended for the US-backed government in Afghanistan, before it surrendered to the Taliban last August.
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
AFP

US announce naval exercises in Mediterranean

The United States on Friday announced large-scale NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean beginning on Monday and with the participation of aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, as tensions flare with Russia, which is to hold its own maritime maneuvers at the same time. The USS Harry Truman and its carrier group have been in the Mediterranean since mid-December.
NBC News

Russia-Ukraine tensions need a unified NATO response. But Biden shook the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a major victory this past week, and it didn’t require him to move a single soldier or weapon into Ukraine. During a news conference at the White House Wednesday, President Joe Biden made several considerable concessions. These rhetorical retreats would not only damage and further destabilize the government in Kyiv. They also reverberated in capitals across eastern and central Europe, leaving leaders there feeling even more vulnerable to Moscow’s meddling.
CBS News

Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine with U.S. support

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv's escalating tensions with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO...
The Conversation U.S.

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II. Russia proceeded to instigate and fuel a war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 14,000 lives so far. Last year, Russia began massing a force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern and northern border and in the occupied Crimea, and taking other provocative actions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 19, 2022, about Putin: “Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he...
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
POLITICS

