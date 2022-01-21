ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter Lets Subscribers Add NFTs For Profile Pics

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

With nonfungible tokens (NFTs) showing no signs of slowing down, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report is letting paying users show off theirs as profile pictures.

The social media platform launched the NFT Profile Pictures on iOS on Thursday.

Available to those who pay $2.99 a month for a Twitter Blue subscription, NFT Profile Pictures will set NFTs apart from regular profile photos through a hexagonal shape.

"Crypto is a key pillar of Twitter's future," Esther Crawford, who has been leading this feature launch for Twitter, told the Wall Street Journal. "We want to support this growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies."

Still Don't Know What An NFT Is?

Now commonly associated with photos but also used for music and video, NFTs are a way of asserting ownership over a piece of online content — a limited number of each one maintains exclusivity and make them popular with investors. Certain popular ones like the Bored Ape Yacht Club can sell for millions of dollars.

As Twitter Blue has currently only launched U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the NFT feature is also only available in those countries. While Twitter intends to soon bring the feature to Android, it is also only available to Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report users for the time being. (You will, however, see the swanky profile pictures regardless of subscription status and, or so the company hopes, be motivated to subscribe.)

Why Is Authentication So Important?

While the feature is still very new, crypto fans have already been putting up NFTs on their Twitter accounts. Now, the NFT profile pictures will need to be connected to a cryptocurrency wallet on Argent, Coinbase, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow or Trust Wallet — by authenticating them, Twitter will prevent the possibility of people posting NFTs they do not own (in the age of screenshots, this can be very easy to do otherwise) or copycats from appearing on the website.

This is a problem that has already started to pop up in the virtual space as NFTs rise in popularity; two separate collections parodying the real Bored Ape Yacht Club have been selling for thousands already. Twitter had first promised to explore ways to authenticate NFTs and launch new ways to use them in September.

"We know that for many people their first experience of NFTs will happen on Twitter with this feature and with the conversations that are taking place on the platform," Crawford said.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
imore.com

Twitter is now letting everyone record their Spaces

Twitter is now letting everyone record their Spaces. Hosts of Spaces can now record them by pressing the 'Record Space' button. Spaces will be available for 30 days after they end. Social network Twitter has expanded on a feature that is rolled out to a limited number of Spaces users...
INTERNET
decrypt.co

Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pic Verification for Some iPhone Users

Twitter will now let users of its Blue service verify ownership of the NFTs used as their profile pictures. The service is for now only available to iOS users though Android users will be able to view the NFTs. Twitter announced on Thursday that certain users will be able to...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Goods#Twtr#The Nft Profile Pictures#Ios#Twitter Blue#The Wall Street Journal#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Aapl#Apple Inc
d1softballnews.com

here are the profiles of the influencers (USA) to subscribe to

Paying a subscription to see exclusive content: here is the new frontier of Instagram. Marck Zuckerberg takes inspiration from OnlyFans as he did with Snapchat, with the MSQRD app (later purchased) and with Facebook Messenger, which works identically to Whatsapp (purchased in 2014 for $ 19.3 billion). In the United States, the test has already started. A timid start made up of ten influencers who now have the opportunity to receive subscriptions in exchange for unpublished content. Among them are basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook and athlete Jordan Chiles. “Subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income,” said the CEO of Instagram – a social network part of the Meta group, formerly of Facebook – Adam Mosseri in a video posted. But the CEO is also keen to underline another important aspect: when we think of influencers, Chiara Ferragni or others of her caliber and with millions of followers immediately come to mind, but we forget the underworld of micro-influencers who do not always manage to economize despite the own efforts to emerge.
INTERNET
kfgo.com

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

PALO ALTO (Reuters) – Twitter Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs)as their profile pictures, tapping into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded over the past year. The feature, available on iOS to users of the company’s Twitter...
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Twitter Introduces Verified NFT Profile Pics, Sets up Foundation Account

The social media giant Twitter has taken further tentative steps into the world of Ethereum (ETH) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – by moving to allow some users to use verified NFTs as their profile pictures. And the firm has also apparently created an account on the invite-only ethereum-based NFT marketplace Foundation.
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

IreneDAO NFTs causing a stir on crypto Twitter

The story of the IreneDAO nonfungible token (NFT) craze started in October when 28-year-old Chinese crypto influencer and model Yuqing Irene Zhao came up with the idea for “So-Col” with her business partner, Benjamin Tang. So-Col is short for “Social Collectables,” Irene explained to Cointelegraph, and the platform...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
beincrypto.com

Musk Declares Twitter NFTs Annoying as NFT Profile Pictures Feature Released

Elon Musk has described Twitter NFT as annoying. The social media platform has made a major move to integrate Non-fungible tokens with the NFT profile picture. This feature allows users to use their NFTs as profile pictures by connecting their wallets. Sponsored. However, this move does not appear to move...
BUSINESS
CNET

Twitter rolls out a way to showcase your NFTs

Twitter said Thursday that it's introducing a way for people to showcase their nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, which are assets verified using blockchain technology. The company is offering users of Twitter Blue, a subscription service that costs $3 per month, the ability to create NFT profile pictures. Twitter Blue includes early access to new tools. The release of NFT profile pictures highlights Twitter's efforts to rope in new users and make money outside of ad sales.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Get Your Own FB CryptoPunk Avatar. Meta About to Embrace NFTs

NFTs are about to hit Facebook and Instagram. Social media giant Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report is considering the possibility of letting users create, sell and exhibit NFTs on Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reports. An NFT, which is a digital asset usually...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Elon Musk Mocks Twitter's Embrace of NFTs

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO, and infrequent cryptocurrency evangelist, Elon Musk is taking Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report to task over the company's plans to offer NFT holders special profile pictures. Twitter will display NFT profile pictures in a special hexagonal shape as long as...
BUSINESS
Android Police

Netflix adds two more subscriber-exclusive games

Netflix started offering mobile games with each subscription late last year, but the selection wasn't exactly AAA. That part hasn't changed, but the library has been expanding, and Netflix is adding two more titles today. Like the rest, they're both free with a Netflix subscription. If you can't have quality, you might as well have quantity—that's the Netflix motto (or at least it should be).
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Jack Dorsey And Marc Andreessen Can't Stop Sparring Over Web3

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen already had Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report but, after the Block CEO called the World Economic Forum "useless," couldn't resist making one more spar over the future of the internet. "The amount of attention @wef receives is inversely proportional to...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Add Pronouns on Your Asana Profile

Asking for someone's pronouns can be an awkward experience, especially if it is not common in your culture to do so. When it comes to remote teams, it can even be more difficult to have a conversation about pronoun usage. Thankfully, Asana makes it easy to share pronouns in a subtle way.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
81K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy