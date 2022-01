Detroit — Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee on Thursday made official his first bid for public office in the race for the 13th Congressional District. During the announcement at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Godbee spoke of his interest in "servant leadership," and said he hopes to serve the "left-behind and marginalized," not only in Detroit but in suburban Wayne County communities in the district such as Taylor, River Rouge and Lincoln Park.

2 DAYS AGO