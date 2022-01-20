RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: NE Palm Bay, Florida.

EFFECTIVE: January 20, 2022

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

5270 Babcock Street NE Units 11B-30

The Monday, January 17, 2022 “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is hereby rescinded for the above-mentioned addresses following the restoration of service and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.