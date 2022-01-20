ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: NE Palm Bay, Florida.

Palm Bay, Florida
Palm Bay, Florida
 2 days ago

EFFECTIVE: January 20, 2022

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

  • 5270 Babcock Street NE Units 11B-30

The Monday, January 17, 2022 “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is hereby rescinded for the above-mentioned addresses following the restoration of service and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
Palm Bay, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescission#Ne#Babcock Street Ne Units
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

92
Followers
124
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Palm Bay, Florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy