President Joe Biden Confirms VP Kamala Harris Will Be His Running Mate In 2024

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden committed to Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election. “Yes and yes,” Biden responded during his first news conference of the year when a reporter asked if he was satisfied with the job Harris has done on voting rights and if she...

www.blackenterprise.com

The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Suspicious Trump weighs dual endorsements

THE REBOOT — With his agenda stalled in Congress, President JOE BIDEN is switching strategies, “a stark admission that his approach to governing so far has fallen short,” NYT’s Michael Shear, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Katie Rogers report. “Biden will retreat from the tangle of day-to-day negotiations...
AFP

Biden starts second year with charm offensive -- and bad polls

The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story. Biden, who was sworn in to replace Donald Trump at noon last January 20, marked the day by meeting with top cabinet members in charge of rolling out his signature infrastructure spending plan, a $1.2 trillion splurge he got passed in November with rare bipartisan support. "Our nation has never fully made this kind of investment," Biden said, celebrating one of his biggest wins of last year -- and a project that should keep delivering good news as bridges, roads and other large public works roll out. The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage.
abc17news.com

Biden says Harris will be his running mate should he run in 2024 and praises her on voting rights

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said firmly that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate should he run for reelection in 2024. Asked by a reporter whether he was satisfied with Harris’ work leading the voting rights effort for the White House and whether he will commit to putting her on the ticket once again, Biden was direct.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

