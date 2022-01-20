ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens High School welcomes new band trailer

By Scott Keith
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWGsN_0drUpdrn00 The school's band trailer was stolen from the high school parking lot on July 13.

The theft of a St. Helens High School band trailer remains a mystery, but good news has arrived: Thanks to generous contributions from the community, the school band has a new trailer to show off.

The original trailer was stolen from the school parking lot on July 13. A few leads have trickled in since then, but investigators have had no luck on finding a culprit.

The loss of the trailer and equipment was estimated at approximately $10,000, but thanks to a can and bottle drive last summer, plus other donations, about $15,000 was raised.

Money raised not only goes for the new trailer, but also for upgraded security, maintenance and insurance.

This is welcome news to Noelle Freshner, the school band director, who has been keeping the public updated after the theft of the small, black trailer and its supplies, equipment and kitchen-related items.

"We have updated our security, and best of luck to anyone who tries to steal this one," Freshner said.

Speaking of the fundraising effort, Freshner said, "We raised beyond what we had planned, so we were actually able to get a trailer that was larger than we anticipated, which is awesome, because we were kind of at a maximum capacity already, especially with doing so many can and bottle drives. Our other large trailer just pretty much wasn't large enough."

Part of the fundraising effort was a summertime can and bottle drive. Freshner was surprised by how large the response was.

"It was so big, it took us three trips to take it in," Freshner said, noting, "It was an insane amount of cans and bottles."

Ryan Scholl, who is chair of the St. Helens Band and Color Guard Patrons — as well as chair of the St. Helens School District's board of directors — said the new 20-foot-long trailer cost over $9,000.

While the mystery of the stolen trailer continues, Freshner said a few leads have come in, even recently.

"We still keep getting leads every once in a while," she said. "We got some leads today of a trailer that looked kind of similar that was found in Columbia County — but it wasn't ours. People keep looking out for it, but it has not turned up."

Scholl is thankful for the community's support of the St. Helens band program.

"We're very grateful and very thankful for the community coming out and supporting the band in a time of need," Scholl said. "It was amazing to see the community come together and support the kids."

Freshner is grateful as well.

"It's overwhelming to see so many people come out and support us," she said. "We have always felt supported by the community, but this was really amazing how many people stepped up. It's just been an incredible outpouring of support."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens' public works director always has a full plate

Mouhamad Zaher keeps busy keeping infrastructure moving smoothly in St. Helens, where master planning is ongoing.The St. Helens Riverwalk project has generated a lot of headlines recently, but city officials are making even longer-range and wider-reaching plans as well. Mouhamad Zaher, St. Helens public works director, has a full plate of responsibilities. His department is working to keep up with St. Helens' growing needs as a city, as well as to look ahead to what could happen a decade or more from now. "We are in a state of growth," Zaher said. "We have many great projects coming on board...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

School bus driver shortage challenges Columbia County schools

The St. Helens and Scappoose school districts updated parents and students on the latest school bus dilemma.About halfway through the 2021-22 school year, there's been no sign of the bus driver shortage that has plagued school districts like Scappoose easing up. Scappoose School District officials and a representative from Durham School Services, the district's contracted bus company, fielded questions and tried to smooth over frustrations at a virtual meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, with community members. Mitch Neilson, Scappoose's business manager, said the district's number of bus drivers is less than half of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-COVID,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Envisioning Polly Waug

Pamela Loxley Drake lets her imagination run wild. Everyone does, or if not, they ought to.Her shoes are brown. The shoestring on the right shoe is broken. The frayed end is about 1 inch long. The socks she is wearing are pooled around her ankles. They match her brown shoes. Her socks and shoes blend so well that one would not notice the difference except for that frayed shoestring. She is wearing a pair of tan pants that are just a bit too big and are held up with a brown belt. Her pink T-shirt looks as though she slept...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose, St. Helens on-time graduation rates slip

The school districts in South Columbia County saw declines in the 2020-21 school year, although St. Helens' was small. The Scappoose School District typically boasts one of the highest on-time graduation rates in Oregon. The St. Helens School District has often checked in below the statewide average. But in the...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Helens, OR
Education
Columbia County, OR
Government
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Education
County
Columbia County, OR
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Columbia County, OR
Education
Portland Tribune

Caples House Museum to hold Valentine's tea

The historic house in Columbia City will host a sweetheart-themed tea on Sunday, Feb. 13. Valentine's Day this year falls on a weekday. But if you're looking for a way to celebrate early with your special someone, the Caples House Museum will be hosting its Valentine's tea on Sunday, Feb. 13.
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#School District#The Band#Highschool#St Helens High School
Portland Tribune

St. Helens schools to close Friday through Tuesday

District is 'planning this to be a temporary pause so we can safely resume in-person instruction classes.'. All St. Helens School District schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Friday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 18, the district announced Thursday evening. Throughout the district, an average of more than...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

Annual summer event proposed for Scappoose

A smaller version of the city's 2021 centennial celebration may be in the future. Following Scappoose's two-day centennial celebration last summer, city leaders are looking into options for a smaller annual event. Treadway Events, which assisted city leaders and community members organizing the centennial, presented options for an annual event...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Investigator tapped for Scappoose schools' superintendent probe

A private investigator will examine a complaint against Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter. A private investigator, Clint Fella, has been assigned to address a recent complaint lodged against Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter. The complaint stems from an Oct. 29, 2021, letter to families sent by Porter that...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens to host State of the City meeting

The State of the City meeting, open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at City Hall. Residents of St. Helens are invited to a State of the City community meeting, to be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the St. Helens City Hall council chambers, located at 265 Strand St. plaza entrance.
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens mayor looks ahead to 2022

Mayor Rick Scholl address concerns from 2021 and looks forward to challenges in the New Year. With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, times have been challenging in St. Helens, but Mayor Rick Scholl is looking ahead to better days in 2022. Speaking with the Spotlight, Scholl said a big concern...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens city buildings close due to snow

St. Helens City Hall, St. Helens Public Library and St. Helens' recreation program are all closed Tuesday. Due to inclement weather, and for the safety of its employees, the city of St. Helens has announced several closures for Tuesday, Dec. 28. St. Helens City Hall, St. Helens Public Library and...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
123
Followers
890
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy