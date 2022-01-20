St. Helens High School welcomes new band trailer

The school's band trailer was stolen from the high school parking lot on July 13.

The theft of a St. Helens High School band trailer remains a mystery, but good news has arrived: Thanks to generous contributions from the community, the school band has a new trailer to show off.

The original trailer was stolen from the school parking lot on July 13. A few leads have trickled in since then, but investigators have had no luck on finding a culprit.

The loss of the trailer and equipment was estimated at approximately $10,000, but thanks to a can and bottle drive last summer, plus other donations, about $15,000 was raised.

Money raised not only goes for the new trailer, but also for upgraded security, maintenance and insurance.

This is welcome news to Noelle Freshner, the school band director, who has been keeping the public updated after the theft of the small, black trailer and its supplies, equipment and kitchen-related items.

"We have updated our security, and best of luck to anyone who tries to steal this one," Freshner said.

Speaking of the fundraising effort, Freshner said, "We raised beyond what we had planned, so we were actually able to get a trailer that was larger than we anticipated, which is awesome, because we were kind of at a maximum capacity already, especially with doing so many can and bottle drives. Our other large trailer just pretty much wasn't large enough."

Part of the fundraising effort was a summertime can and bottle drive. Freshner was surprised by how large the response was.

"It was so big, it took us three trips to take it in," Freshner said, noting, "It was an insane amount of cans and bottles."

Ryan Scholl, who is chair of the St. Helens Band and Color Guard Patrons — as well as chair of the St. Helens School District's board of directors — said the new 20-foot-long trailer cost over $9,000.

While the mystery of the stolen trailer continues, Freshner said a few leads have come in, even recently.

"We still keep getting leads every once in a while," she said. "We got some leads today of a trailer that looked kind of similar that was found in Columbia County — but it wasn't ours. People keep looking out for it, but it has not turned up."

Scholl is thankful for the community's support of the St. Helens band program.

"We're very grateful and very thankful for the community coming out and supporting the band in a time of need," Scholl said. "It was amazing to see the community come together and support the kids."

Freshner is grateful as well.

"It's overwhelming to see so many people come out and support us," she said. "We have always felt supported by the community, but this was really amazing how many people stepped up. It's just been an incredible outpouring of support."

