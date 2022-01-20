ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for 'Offensive' 2020 Facebook Posts

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen is apologizing for offensive comments she made on her since-deactivated Facebook account. On Thursday, the 44-year-old reality TV star wrote a post on Instagram, condemning her past remarks. "I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Explains Why Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby Didn't Show Up To The Reunion

The sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. In the case of the latter, she compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” and then later doubled down on referring to Jennie Nguyen as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. Yet, subsequent reports indicated that Cosby was in fact a no-show. Reunion host Andy Cohen has since confirmed her absence, as well as explained the reason she didn't show up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Shares Posts About The Negative Effects Of Reality TV After Skipping Reunion Taping For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2

The tea has been piping hot in Salt Lake City every week since season 2 premiered. There’s never a dull moment, and this week, it’s Mary M. Cosby in the hot seat for skipping out on the season 2 reunion taping. Did she not want to take accountability for her problematic behavior this season? Or […] The post Mary Cosby Shares Posts About The Negative Effects Of Reality TV After Skipping Reunion Taping For Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Says She Won’t Be Back For Real Housewives Because She Slammed Jennie Nguyen For Posts Against Black Lives Matter

The fallout continues. This season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been dramatic to say the least. Viewers thought the main source of tension would be Jen Shah’s now infamous arrest and Mary Cosby’s church being an alleged cult. We didn’t realize we were going to get a fire storm of racial controversy […] The post Jen Shah Says She Won’t Be Back For Real Housewives Because She Slammed Jennie Nguyen For Posts Against Black Lives Matter appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are always full of surprises, but this one is shocking for all the wrong reasons. The newest cast member, Jennie Nguyen, faces major backlash after a series of Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced this week. As Page Six reported, Jennie shared a series of anti-Black memes with phrases […] The post Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bossip

Time To Go! #RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes For Audacious Anti-Black Comments About BLM ‘Thugs’, Trump & Slavery ‘Who Failed Who?!’

Jennie Nguyen, the newest Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is being absolutely obliterated on Twitter over Facebook posts she made in 2020. In them, she makes several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and "Black-on-Black" crime. Several of her posts are also anti-vaxx and several others praise defunct Dorito out of office, Donald Trump.  A post shared by Nguyen in September 2020, reads, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?” Another post from that same month says, "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Reunion Dress For Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been jam-packed with shocking, jaw-dropping moments. Arrests, religious trauma, cults — we’ve covered a lot of ground. But the only thing that is, perhaps, more shocking than federal agents descending on the parking lot of Beauty Lab + Laser is the fashion choices for […] The post Jen Shah Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Reunion Dress For Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake City#Real Housewives#Reality Tv#Vietnamese American#Rhoslc
bravotv.com

Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen Posted Romantic Photos with Their Husbands From the Season 2 Reunion

There's no denying the buzz surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ahead of the Season 2 reunion, as host Andy Cohen recently teased the upcoming sit-down as a "biggie" to kick off the first Real Housewives reunion of the year. There's also no question that behind all the Housewives drama this season, there's been somewhat of a bromance brewing between none other than the RHOSLC husbands.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Skipped Real Housewives Reunion Because “It Was One-Sided”

Mary Cosby had quite a season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She ventured out of her closet in Season 2 and all hell broke loose. Mary made several racially insensitive comments on the show this season. At RHOSLC co-star Jennie Nguyen’s pho luncheon, Mary commented on Jennie’s “slanted eyes” and the “yellow tones” of […] The post Mary Cosby Skipped Real Housewives Reunion Because “It Was One-Sided” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen For Racially Offensive Social Media Posts

If we have learned anything about the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s that the tides turn very quickly. One minute, newbie Jennie Nguyen is taking Mary Cosby to task over racially insensitive comments against her. Now, in real time, we are watching Jennie apologizing for her own racially offensive past. And […] The post Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen For Racially Offensive Social Media Posts appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Party Bus PTSD

Poor Kevin. That’s all I could think of during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. That poor driver. Either he’s the luckiest fan in the history of Bravo or the unluckiest fool in all of Utah to be assigned to drive this group of women not once, but twice. And […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Party Bus PTSD appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blackchronicle.com

Jen Shah Reacts To Jennie Nguyen’s Racist Posts

A Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is calling out a costar over her audaciously anti-Black Facebook posts. As previously reported Jennie Nguyen issued a “#HateIsAVirus” statement and apologized after her disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement went viral. Now a fellow housewife is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Unfollows Jennie Nguyen For Facebook Posts; Crystal Asked Tiffany Moon To Unfollow Jennie Too

For being the new kids on the Bravo block, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sure know how to give us plenty to talk about. When the Erika Jayne fiasco occurred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies collectively lost their minds about it and nothing else (understandably). However, Jen Shah’s arrest is just […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Unfollows Jennie Nguyen For Facebook Posts; Crystal Asked Tiffany Moon To Unfollow Jennie Too appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Radar Online.com

Federally Indicted 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Rips Co-Star Jennie Nguyen For 'Infuriating' Racist Posts, Newcomer's BFF Lisa Barlow Radio Silent

Jennie Nguyen attempted to apologize for her recently resurfaced social media posts that made her out to be a racist, Trump-worshiping anti-vaxxer, but her bizarre explanation seems to have made her situation even worse. Article continues below advertisement. The first of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer's co-stars...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy