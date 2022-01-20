'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for 'Offensive' 2020 Facebook Posts

Jennie Nguyen, the newest Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is being absolutely obliterated on Twitter over Facebook posts she made in 2020. In them, she makes several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and "Black-on-Black" crime. Several of her posts are also anti-vaxx and several others praise defunct Dorito out of office, Donald Trump. A post shared by Nguyen in September 2020, reads, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?” Another post from that same month says, "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO