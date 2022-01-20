ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Still Expects Activision Games To Come To PlayStation

By Matt Cook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony expects to be keeping Activision games on its systems. But for how long?. After what has felt like forever, Sony has finally responded to the news that Microsoft is purchasing Activision. The company said it expects Microsoft to follow the existing contractual agreements that are already in place. In a...

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sony Is Still Making More PlayStation 4 Consoles Until The End Of The Year - Report

Sony is reportedly going to produce more PlayStation 4 consoles through 2022 in order to allegedly help offset the pressure on the company's PlayStation 5 console production. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony allegedly told its assembly partners late last year that it would continue making more PlayStation 4 consoles until the end of 2022. Sony had never officially announced that it would discontinue the PS4, but the report mentions that the company's original plan was to stop assembly at the end of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Microsoft assures Sony PlayStation users that they’ll still be able to play ‘Call of Duty’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. PlayStation fans will still be able to play the famed 'Call of Duty' franchise on the Sony gaming platform even after the proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard by the parent of rival Xbox, Microsoft’s head of gaming said on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Game Console#The Wall Street Journal#Vanguard#Bethesda#Xbox
VentureBeat

Sony should welcome Xbox Game Pass onto PlayStation 5

Microsoft Gaming is acquiring megapublisher Activision Blizzard, and that is bad news for Sony. This doesn’t mean the PlayStation brand is done, of course. The PlayStation 5 will continue to succeed tomorrow just as it has since its launch in November 2020. But Sony does have to reckon with how Microsoft is reshaping the industry in Game Pass’s image, and it has a few of options for how to do that. The correct response, however, is to not fight back at all.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Sony reveals most-downloaded PlayStation games in 2021

As most people already know, 2020 and 2021 were not great years for traditional retail. With the pandemic closing stores and keeping people at home, mail-order and digital sales have increased greatly in the areas where they are applicable. Downloads and streaming kept the movie business going and was a giant boon to console gaming.
MLB
GAMINGbible

One Of 2021's Best Adventure Games Is Coming To PlayStation

It looks like The Artful Escape, a kaleidoscopic 2D side-scroller following a budding musician through space and time, is on its way to PlayStation. A runaway success with the GAMINGbible team, it snagged the silver medal in our list of the best games of last year. "The Artful Escape is twofold: its visuals are dazzling and its story touching and tender, the whole experience distinctly grounded despite the galaxies it sends the player spinning through. Few games of 2021 made us smile as much as this one," we said. If you're a tough nut to crack, it's not just us who thought the game was one of the highlights of a very strong year in the industry. At The Game Awards, The Artful Escape was nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music and Best Debut Indie Game and appeared on plenty of other media outlets covering the games you mustn't miss from 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

PlayStation Internal Studios Pushed Sony To Bring Their First-Party Games To PC

In a new interview after the launch of God of War on PC through Steam, Cory Barlog talks about what pushed Sony PlayStation to bring their games to PC. During the interview with GameInformer, they were asked a question regarding this new push from Sony for bringing their first-party games to Steam and what set it off for them. Cory Barlog, who was the director for God of War, mentioned the internal push at the PlayStation Studios as one of the reasons why Sony decided to bring their games to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Sony PlayStation 5 may soon be able to run older PlayStation 3 games

Recently, there have been PlayStation 3 games that have surfaced on the PlayStation 5‘s store. This has raised rumors of Sony possibly planning on rolling out backwards compatibility for older games for the current gen consoles. According to a VideoGamesChronicles report, certain PS3 games have been spotted on the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Xbox boss: ‘We will honor existing agreements with Sony upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation’

Microsoft will “honor all existing agreements [with Sony Interactive Entertainment]” upon its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as well as its “desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet. “Had good calls this week with leaders at...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

God of War’s director says PlayStation developers badgered Sony to bring their games to PC

Developers across the PlayStation Studios network pushed repeatedly for Sony to bring their games to PC, according to God of War director Cory Barlog. During a Game Informer interview published to coincide with the PC release of God of War, Santa Monica Studio’s creative director was asked how much insight his team had into Sony’s decision to bring the game to the platform and whether they were championing it from an early stage.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

God of War Ragnarok is still coming this year, according to Sony

There might not be a definite release date for God of War Ragnarok yet, but Sony is confident it’ll come out in 2022. Over on PlayStation’s website, a new blog post goes over several big games for people to look forward to this year. Titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release pretty soon, while Ghostwire: Tokyo and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release at some point in 2022. God of War Ragnarok is among the latter, which means it (hopefully) won’t slip to 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Bobby Kotick Talks About Why Activision Sold To Microsoft

Surprise, Microsoft made an incredibly lucrative offer. Microsoft and Activision wowed the gaming world yesterday when the companies announced that Microsoft is purchasing Activision for nearly $70 billion. Among the many questions that gamers have about the deal is, why? Why would one of the biggest video game publishers in the world sell to Microsoft? And why would Microsoft pay $70 billion, 10x what it paid for Zenimax, for a company that is in trouble?
BUSINESS
thenerdstash.com

Microsoft: Activision Games Will Still be “Enjoyed on a Variety of Platforms”

Microsoft has said that Activision games will continue to be available on a “variety of platforms.” Despite announcing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier today, Microsoft isn’t sharing its plans for the future of the many franchises that come with the purchase. Immediate speculation from gamers and fans across the industry is that all of Activision’s games, including mega-franchises like Call of Duty, would become Xbox exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Is Still a Bigger Gaming Company Than Microsoft Despite Their Acquisition of Activision

Earlier today, Microsoft announced their agreement for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal will see Microsoft buy out Activision’s shares for $95 apiece, a transaction valued at a total of $68.7 billion that includes Activision’s net cash. Despite this, the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard still means that Microsoft will only be the third largest gaming company in the world according to revenue, placing behind Tencent and Sony.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

