Los Angeles County, CA

Tesla Driver Who Was Behind Wheel On Autopilot When Car Killed Two People Charged With Manslaughter

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what's believed to be a first-of-its-kind prosecution, a Tesla owner in Los Angeles has been charged with two counts of manslaughter after his 2016 Tesla Model S blew a red light while on autopilot and plowed into another car, killing the two people inside. There have been a...

sfist.com

The Verge

Tesla owner is the first to face felony charges for deadly Autopilot crash

California prosecutors filed two felony charges against the owner of Tesla Model S for a deadly crash in 2019 that involved the vehicle’s Autopilot system, marking the first time that a Tesla owner has been criminally charged in the US in a case involving the automaker’s advanced driver assist system. The charges were first reported by the AP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Wild Crash Caught on Dashcam Shows Truck Completely Flip

A wild crash was captured on Tesla dashcam Wednesday showing a truck completely flip in San Fernando Valley. The video showing the movie-like destruction was shared by Jorge Aguirre via Twitter @cubaforniano. In the video taken just before noon, cars are seen winding around a corner on Laurel Canyon Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla Driver Charged With Felony After Deadly Crash Killing Two

According to a recent article in The Washington Post (paywall), which was also reported by Electrek, as well as Reuters and other publications, a Tesla owner/driver has been charged with a felony after running a red light with Autopilot engaged, which caused a deadly crash, though it seems Autopilot isn't being blamed for the terrible situation.
ACCIDENTS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Autopilot — Driver Charged After Fatal Crash

A Tesla driver who was involved in a fatal collision while using Autopilot has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter by prosecutors in California. According to The Guardian, police say on December 29, 2019, a Tesla Model S operated by Kevin George Aziz Riad, age 27, was moving at a high rate of speed when it left a freeway, ran a red light in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena, and struck a Honda Civic at an intersection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
morningbrew.com

Who's at fault when autonomous cars kill?

Now that cars can automatically parallel park, break, and even change lanes, the question arises of who’s liable in accidents: a car’s human driver or the company that programmed its driving software?. A recent California case is providing answers, and its outcome may have widespread implications for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Tesla Autopilot Manslaughter Charges, GM’s Hydrogen Future, And Sinking Selfie: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. California prosecutors have charged a Tesla driver with manslaughter for running a red light while Autopilot was engaged. The resultant accident led to the tragic deaths of two passengers in the car with which the Tesla collided. The driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, denies the charges, while the families of the two occupants have sued both Riad and Tesla.
CARS
