Tesla Driver Who Was Behind Wheel On Autopilot When Car Killed Two People Charged With Manslaughter

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO