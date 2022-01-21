Man Arrested For Shooting At Philadelphia Police Officers In Mayfair, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is under arrest for allegedly firing gunshots at police officers in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Thursday night. The incident started on the 6800 block of Ditman Street around 5:20 p.m.

That’s when police say officers observed a black Jeep Trailhawk with no tag that is believed to have been used in several robberies.

Police say the 28-year-old man drove off in the vehicle when a pursuit began. It ended when the suspect struck a pole on the 7300 block of Revere Street.

According to police, the suspect exited the Jeep and fired eight shots at police. He then ran and tossed the gun on the roof of an OfficeMax on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspect hid under a car but was found and apprehended.

There were no injuries.

No police officers fired their weapons.