Philadelphia, PA

Man Arrested For Shooting At Philadelphia Police Officers In Mayfair, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is under arrest for allegedly firing gunshots at police officers in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Thursday night. The incident started on the 6800 block of Ditman Street around 5:20 p.m.

That’s when police say officers observed a black Jeep Trailhawk with no tag that is believed to have been used in several robberies.

Police say the 28-year-old man drove off in the vehicle when a pursuit began. It ended when the suspect struck a pole on the 7300 block of Revere Street.

According to police, the suspect exited the Jeep and fired eight shots at police. He then ran and tossed the gun on the roof of an OfficeMax on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspect hid under a car but was found and apprehended.

There were no injuries.

No police officers fired their weapons.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Fatal Hit-And-Runs: ‘It Can Get Pretty Chaotic Around Here’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women are dead after two separate hit-and-run crashes that happened within a few hours of each other in Philadelphia on Friday night. Now, Philadelphia Police need the public’s help finding the drivers responsible. Police have not released the names of the two victims, but are hoping someone may have seen something that leads them to the drivers who hit these women and never stopped.  “It can get pretty chaotic around here,” one man said  One of the hit-and-runs happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. The driver of a Chevy Impala crossed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50-Year-Old Woman Hit, Killed By Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for multiple people after a 50-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street Friday night. This happened at the corner of North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the woman had gotten off the bus and was crossing the street when she was hit. A Chevrolet Impala heading south on Broad Street hit the woman and then “mounted the median with the pedestrian on the hood of the car.” The car stopped in the northbound lanes of Broad Street. That’s when multiple people inside the car ran off, leaving the car behind. The victim was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After Man Shot In Southeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head in southeast Philadelphia, police said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Whitman. Officers arrived to the 600 block of Winton Street and found the victim lying on the front steps of his own home. He had a deep graze wound to the head. The victim told authorities he was in a car near South 4th and Jackson Streets when he was shot. Authorities are trying to figure out if he was driving or just riding in the car. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dead After Car Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire In Port Richmond: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after officials said a car crashed into a pole and then caught fire in Port Richmond. This happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Richmond and Ann Streets. According to Philadelphia police, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata was going “at a high rate of speed” when he missed a turn and hit the pole. Fire crews arrived and got the fire under control. The department said the victim was pronounced at 3:30 a.m. The crash is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 32-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No weapons were recovered. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Sharon Hill Police Officers Fired After Being Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The three Sharon Hill police officers charged in 8-year-old Fanta Bility’s death have been fired. Borough council voted 6 to 1 Thursday night in favor of firing the officers. Moments after the 6-1 motion, the crowd erupted. Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith each face 12 counts, including manslaughter and reckless endangerment. The incident happened after the Academy Park-Pennsbury football game on Aug. 27. That’s when witnesses told police 18-year-old Hasein Strand and 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford got into a verbal fight before initially firing at each other. The three Sharon Hill officers were at the game helping...
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Philly

Lashawn McNeil Of Allentown Opened Fire On Police In Harlem, Killing Officer Jason Rivera: NYPD

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CBS New York) — A Lehigh Valley man is behind a deadly ambush of two officers in Harlem, leaving 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera dead, according to the New York City Police Department. Lashawn McNeil, 47, of Allentown is currently in the hospital after authorities say he opened fire on the fallen officer and his partner. According to CBS New York, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. after Rivera, his partner Wilbert Mora, and a third officer arrived at an apartment on West 135th Street. A woman called 911 saying she was in a dispute with her son. The third officer stayed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

19-Year-Old Man Accused Of Carjacking Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Now Facing Federal Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 19-year-old man accused of carjacking a congresswoman last month in South Philadelphia is now facing federal charges. Investigators say Josiah Brown admitted he pointed a gun at Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon at FDR Park and demanded her keys on Dec. 22. Brown and an accomplice drove away in the congresswoman’s Acura. They were located a few hours later in New Castle, Delaware. Brown is charged with carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Men Injured In Double Shooting Near Southwest Philadelphia Gas Station, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting near a Southwest Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue. According to authorities, officers and members of the fire department arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old victim was shot twice, while the other victim, a 50-year-old, was shot once. They are both in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Standoff Ensues In Southwest Philadelphia After 3 People Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A standoff in Southwest Philadelphia ended with gunfire and three people in the hospital Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities rushed to the 5800 block of Trinity Street around 11:13 p.m. Officers arrived to find several shell casings on the porch, as well as car on the street riddled with bullets. When police knocked, they could see 15-20 people inside. They declared a barricade out of caution when no one answered the door. “[Officers] noticed there were several people walking around in the house,” Captain Joe Green with Philadelphia police said, adding, “They voluntarily came out.” Police then searched the home and found three victims. Two of the victims are a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The woman was shot three times. All three victims are considered stable. Four adults and three children were also removed from the residence. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House Fire In Philadelphia’s Somerton Section Leaves 1 Person Injured, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person is injured after a fire at a home in Philadelphia’s Somerton section on Saturday night.  The fire occurred on Jeanes Street, which is close to George Washington High School. The fire started around 7:15 p.m. City fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on their condition or what started the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Knife-Wielding Man Punches Woman, Steals Her Purse During Home Invasion In Chinatown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a knife-wielding home invasion suspect in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section. A woman says she answered a knock on the door at her Winter Street apartment early Thursday morning. When she opened it, a man forced his way inside and demanded money. The woman says the suspect punched her, took her purse, and ran out of the apartment. If you have any information, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was beaten with a pipe and killed inside of an Old City office building Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened inside the Regus shared office space near 3rd and Chestnut Streets around 2:15 p.m. At this hour, police are still interviewing the alleged attacker at police headquarters but say they do expect charges to be filed. Police say a 31-year-old woman sitting at a receptionist desk on the eighth floor of the Regus building was attacked from behind by a man armed with two metal pipes. “The male walked up to her and began hitting her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Steven Thompson Charged With Not Having License For Gun After Attempted Car Theft Left Suspect Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man on Wednesday who shot a thief that tried to steal his car. Steven Thompson has been charged with not having a license for his gun after he shot and killed a man for attempting to steal his car in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway early Tuesday morning.  Investigators say the suspect died after he drove away from the scene in his own car, and crashed into a school bus. Police say the incident was an attempted theft of the vehicle or attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Thompson was not injured during the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured, More Than 45 Shell Casings Found In Tacony Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the head late Tuesday night. This happened in the city’s Tacony section at Torresdale and Unruh Avenues. According to police, they responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found more than 45 shell casings — but no victim. A local hospital later told authorities the victim was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head. He is currently in critical condition. The three people who dropped the victim off stayed at the hospital and are talking to investigators, Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. According to authorities, the scene is near two real-time crime cameras, which caught some of the incident on video. “The cameras recorded a silver SUV speeding on southbound on Marsden from Unruh,” Chief Inspector Small said, adding, “It is a large scene.” There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jeffrey Stepien Charged With Murder After Beating To Death Samantha Maag With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the woman murdered in her Old City office building Wednesday as 31-year-old Samantha Maag of Blenheim, New Jersey. Her family shared her picture with Eyewitness News. First on 3: Photo of Samantha Maag (Courtesy of Maag Family) The suspect is 48-year-old Jeffrey Stepien of Philadelphia. The brutal attack at Constitution Place rattled workers in this Old City building. Following the attack, police say they got about 20 911 calls. They reacted quickly and arrested the suspect in the lobby. “I keep telling myself it could’ve happened anywhere, right? But it happened here, so. It’s really strange,” said Bruce...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Philly

Carjackings In Philadelphia Have Nearly Tripled Since 2019; More Than 100 Already In 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carjackings in Philadelphia have nearly tripled since 2019. Police officials say the rising number is troubling, particularly in the cold winter months where there’s usually a decrease in that type of crime. It’s an alarming trend where would-be victims are fighting back. In one instance, shooting and killing a suspect attempting to carjack them. Police promise to continue deploying officers to pinpoint locations where carjackings have increased substantially, while Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says to be mindful of your surroundings. “Carjackers have been utilizing a pump and run, where they initiate the carjacking by tapping your vehicle with their vehicle,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
