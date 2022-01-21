ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Returning To Pittsburgh For ‘A Man Called Ove’ Film Adaptation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tom Hanks is coming back to film another movie in Pittsburgh.

Hanks will return to western Pennsylvania to star in an adaptation of the international bestseller “A Man Called Ove,” the Pittsburgh film office confirmed to the Post-Gazette .

With the working title “A Man Called Otto,” filming will start in February and “a good chunk” will be shot in Bellevue, the location manager told the Post-Gazette.

The remake of the 2015 Swedish film based on novelist Fredrik Backman’s novel will follow “a cranky retired man” who “strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors,” according to IMBb.

Hanks was in western Pennsylvania to play Fred Rogers in the 2019 movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Mister Rogers but came up short.

