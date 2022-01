Millions of bacteria have set up camp in our bodies. Tiny living organisms live on our skin and in our noses, mouths and guts. Don’t be alarmed. This is perfectly normal and really quite healthy if we can boost the good bacteria we play host to.Good gut bacteria are essential. Dr Janice Taylor, a senior lecturer and the programme lead for food science courses at Glasgow Caledonian University, describes them as our “metabolic sous chefs” as they help us digest the fibre we eat and synthesise crucial vitamins. They are also vital in developing and maintaining our immune system, she...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO