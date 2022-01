It's too bad that we don't come with an operator's manual when we are born. If we did, it would be a lot easier to make better decisions, own our mistakes, be candid with ourselves and others, and show up as optimal versions of ourselves—essentially, to lead ourselves to success in our relationships and careers. The irony is, we struggle to be our best while simultaneously hoping to lead others to become theirs. But our businesses and our personal lives depend on us being qualified self-leaders before anything else.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO