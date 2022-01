One of the key highlights of Android 12 is the Material You design. The new theming engine takes colors from the wallpaper of your device and applies them throughout the system and apps. It's also more flat, colorful, and rounded than the Material design we used to see in previous versions of Android. The majority of the users in the Android community have been a fan of the feature and are just waiting for Google to roll it out to AOSP so other Android manufacturers can also ship it to their devices.

