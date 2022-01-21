ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Show Mocks Fox News Migrant Caravan Coverage with Brian McKnight Song

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Show with Trevor Noah posted a video to Twitter on Thursday mocking Fox News’ coverage of migrant caravans heading for the Southern Border. The video was based on the song “Back at One”...

