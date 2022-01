LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. - Three players reached double-figures to lead Vassar College to a 72-60 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Liberty League women's basketball action on Friday. The game, which was held at the UHY Center on the campus of Siena College, saw the Brewers improve to 9-6 overall with an 8-1 mark in league action. The Engineers fall to 3-9 and 2-5 in the Liberty League.

LOUDONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO