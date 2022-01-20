Public asked to ID robbery suspect at Portland MAX station

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a person allegedly involved in the incident on Jan. 4.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a MAX station in Portland weeks ago.

The robbery occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the East 122nd Avenue MAX station on East Burnside Street, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Security camera footage shows the suspect attacking an elderly man seated in a wheelchair near a ticket kiosk, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials added that the suspect used force to steal the victim's wallet, which reportedly contained $1,000.

"The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with brown eyes and black hair," officials said. "At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a 'Cookies' brand hooded-style sweatshirt."

People with information are being asked to contact the Transit Police Division of the Sheriff's Office at 503-962-7566 about case No. 22-415.

