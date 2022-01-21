ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is an end to the COVID pandemic in sight? Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in

By Hannah Brandt
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEF0H_0drUja0M00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – There are encouraging signs the coronavirus pandemic is improving, with the number of new cases dropping in many parts of the country. However, hospitals are still overwhelmed and hundreds of Americans are still dying from COVID each day.

Washington D.C. correspondent Hannah Brandt asked Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday if an end to this pandemic is finally in sight.

Free at-home COVID tests: How and when should you use them?

“Well this will end for sure, hopefully sooner rather than later,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci says while we won’t be able to eradicate the virus entirely, we can control it.

“That the infection gets to such a low level that there’s relatively few hospitalizations and deaths and it is not disruptive of society,” Fauci explained.

The GOP Doctors Caucus, led by Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, insists President Joe Biden isn’t doing enough.

Fauci: Omicron will infect ‘just about everybody’ eventually

“It’s clear the Biden administration doesn’t really have a plan to combat the virus besides mailing people tests and pushing less-than-effective boosters,” Harris said.

This week, the Biden administration introduced a new website aimed at increasing testing access and promised to send millions of N95 masks to Americans .

“It could’ve been done better earlier but we’re making extraordinary progress now and catching up with that,” Fauci said.

Many Republicans also argue vaccine mandates aren’t helping

Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ could be result of virus changing patients’ spinal fluid

“We’re not going to be able to boost or mandate or test our way out of this virus,” Harris said.

But Dr. Fauci points to how dangerous the virus can be for the unvaccinated.

“There’s a 10 times greater chance of being infected, a 17 times greater chance of getting hospitalized and a 20 times greater chance of dying,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci says he doesn’t blame people who haven’t gotten vaccinated, but he won’t stop encouraging them to get the shots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Hannah Brandt
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Sen. Roger Marshall a 'Moron' on Hot Mic After Tense Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught calling out a Republican senator who questioned his financial disclosures after a heated interview during a Senate hearing. Appearing before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday to discuss the federal response to new variants of COVID-19, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, fired back under his breath after an exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#Nexstar#Americans#Gop#Omicron#N95#Republicans#Post Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

Too Soon to Tell if Omicron Will End Pandemic: Fauci

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's too soon to determine whether Omicron's rapid spread will turn a pandemic virus into an endemic disease, America's top infectious disease expert says. That "would only be the case if we don't get another variant that eludes the immune response to the prior variant," Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week during the Davos Agenda, a virtual event being held this week by the World Economic Forum, CNN reported. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPLC TV

Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the Biden Administration reaches its one-year anniversary Thursday, it marks one year of handling the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference Wednesday, the president said the current state of the pandemic is not a new normal, but a job not yet finished. The Gray Television...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Omicron Could Mark the End of Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview on Monday affirmed, that he is expecting that the Omicron might be the end of the pandemic phase. Although it would be too soon to determine if Omicron's pervasiveness will eventually propel coronavirus from a catastrophe towards a manageable epidemic condition. Possible End of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy