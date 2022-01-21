ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

By The Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbdjt_0drUjZ4V00

NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.

It will be the second straight Games for which the broadcast teams will work mostly out of NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than the host city.

“Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC’s Olympics production unit.

“With COVID’s changing conditions and China’s zero-tolerance policy, it’s just added a layer of complexity to all of this, so we need to make sure we can provide the same quality experience to the American viewers. That’s why we are split between the two cities.”

NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said in a phone interview the network no longer plans to send announcing teams for Alpine skiing, figure skating and snowboarding to China. Those had been among the handful of announcers expected to travel, but NBC’s plans changed over the past couple of weeks.

“Our plans will continue to evolve based on the conditions, and we’re going to stay flexible as we move through this,” Hughes said.

NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel is one of 250 people the network already has in Beijing. Most of those are technical staff.

“We are in a closed loop. It is restrictive access, but it does allow us to access the broadcast center and venues,” he said.

Olympic athletes, media and workers will be cut off from the rest of China during the Games, with the only places they can go being competition venues, their accommodations and transportation between the two. China plans to isolate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 for at least two days, pending a negative result. The country also has a mandatory 21-day isolation period for anyone entering the country who isn’t vaccinated.

USA Today was first to report on NBC’s decision.

Most of NBC’s announcers were stateside for the Summer Games, but the marquee sports of track and field, swimming and gymnastics had announcers in Tokyo.

NBC is expected to be transparent about the fact that its announcers are not onsite.

Prime-time host Mike Tirico will anchor coverage from Beijing from Feb. 3-10 before flying to Los Angeles to host the next three days and the network’s coverage of the Super Bowl. NBC said it would determine over Super Bowl weekend where Tirico would be based for the final week of the Games.

Some reporters from NBC’s sports and news divisions will be based in Beijing during the Games. With Beijing 13 hours ahead of Connecticut, most announcers will be up at night calling the action.

NBC has called action remotely for some sports during past Olympics, including basketball and hockey. Remote coverage became common on all networks during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in 2020 and early last year when fans were not allowed in many arenas and stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
Deadline

ESPN Won’t Send Its Crew To Beijing Olympics Amid Covid Concerns

ESPN said Thursday that due to concerns over Covid and Covid-related restrictions that it will not send its news personnel to the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing. The news comes a day after rightsholder NBC said it will keep most of its announcing teams in the U.S. during the Games, which are set to run February 4-20. ESPN had planned to send four reporters to China; it sent five to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. With NBC holding rights, ESPN along with other U.S.-based news outlets has certain restrictions on usage of video but covers the Olympics via...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

ESPN follows NBC's lead, will not send news personnel to Beijing Olympics

ESPN will not be sending news personnel to the Beijing Olympics next month due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Deadline reports Thursday. ESPN was planning to send four reporters to China to cover the games. The decision arrives after Olympics rightsholder NBC confirmed it would also be keeping sports announcers remote rather than on-site for the same reason, per The New York Times.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Gwinnett Daily Post

Report: NBC announcers to call Beijing Olympics from Connecticut

NBC Sports is keeping all of its broadcast teams for the Olympics at home and won't send them to Beijing to call the 2022 Winter Games, USA Today reported Thursday. The threat of COVID-19 and the omicron variant forced NBC to alter its plans. The network had intended to have announcer crews in Beijing for the high-viewership sports of figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding, but they instead will work out of a studio in Stamford, Conn., along with announcers for all other sports.
STAMFORD, CT
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
SPORTS
WestfairOnline

Citing omicron threat, NBC Sports announcers to cover Beijing Winter Olympics from Stamford studio

NBC Sports has announced that its announcers for next month’s Winter Olympics will be broadcasting the games from a Stamford studio and not from Beijing. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford facility due to Covid concerns,” said Greg Hughes, NBC Sports’ senior vice president of communications. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Winter Games#Beijing Olympics#Nbc Sports#American
whcuradio.com

Big Red in Beijing: Cornell sending seven to Winter Olympics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Big Red is being represented next month at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Karen Chen, fresh off winning the silver medal at the U-S Figure skating Championships, will represent the red, white, and blue at the 2022 games. Six other folks from Cornell’s women’s hockey team, all Big Red alums, are also participating.
ITHACA, NY
Popculture

NBC Makes Major Winter Olympics Switch-up Ahead of 2022 Games

NBC just made a big move ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The network announced via PEOPLE that it will not send announcers to Beijing, China for the Games and will call all the action from the NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. This is the second consecutive Olympics that NBC will run its coverage from the U.S. office. The reason for the move is the rising COVID-19 cases going on worldwide.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch NFL Games Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. The 2022 NFL playoffs kicked off Jan. 15 and continue with four divisional-round games and two championship matchups ahead of the Super Bowl 56. In the AFC bracket, the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers will play at the Green Bay Packers. The NFC bracket is the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Tampa Bay...
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy