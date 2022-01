The Buffalo Bills did whatever they wanted on the offensive side of the ball in the 47-17 blowout win against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Josh Allen led his team to seven consecutive touchdown drives — while becoming the first team in NFL history to go without turning the ball over, punting or kicking a field goal. The Patriots defense gave up 482 total yards and they didn’t stop one of the Bills’ six third-down attempts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO