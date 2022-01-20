ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cross-sectional study of knowledge and practices in the management of patients with Parkinson’s disease amongst public practice-based general practitioners and geriatricians

By Isis Claire Z. Y. Lim
BioMed Central
 4 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 91 (2022) Cite this article. As most patients are likely to first interface with their community general practitioner (GP) or geriatrician for chronic healthcare conditions, these non-neurologists practitioners are well-placed to diagnose, initiate treatment in symptomatic Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients, and provide regular...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Nature.com

Functional connectivity in Parkinson's disease candidates for deep brain stimulation

This study aimed to identify functional neuroimaging patterns anticipating the clinical indication for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). A cohort of prospectively recruited patients with PD underwent neurological evaluations and resting-state functional MRI (RS-fMRI) at baseline and annually for 4 years. Patients were divided into two groups: 19 patients eligible for DBS over the follow-up and 41 patients who did not meet the criteria to undergo DBS. Patients selected as candidates for DBS did not undergo surgery at this stage. Sixty age- and sex-matched healthy controls performed baseline evaluations. Graph analysis and connectomics assessed global and local topological network properties and regional functional connectivity at baseline and at each time point. At baseline, network analysis showed a higher mean nodal strength, local efficiency, and clustering coefficient of the occipital areas in candidates for DBS over time relative to controls and patients not eligible for DBS. The occipital hyperconnectivity pattern was confirmed by regional analysis. At baseline, a decreased functional connectivity between basal ganglia and sensorimotor/frontal networks was found in candidates for DBS compared to patients not eligible for surgery. In the longitudinal analysis, patient candidate for DBS showed a progressively decreased topological brain organization and functional connectivity, mainly in the posterior brain networks, and a progressively increased connectivity of basal ganglia network compared to non-candidates for DBS. RS-fMRI may support the clinical indication to DBS and could be useful in predicting which patients would be eligible for DBS in the earlier stages of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

sPLINK: a hybrid federated tool as a robust alternative to meta-analysis in genome-wide association studies

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 32 (2022) Cite this article. Meta-analysis has been established as an effective approach to combining summary statistics of several genome-wide association studies (GWAS). However, the accuracy of meta-analysis can be attenuated in the presence of cross-study heterogeneity. We present sPLINK, a hybrid federated and user-friendly tool, which performs privacy-aware GWAS on distributed datasets while preserving the accuracy of the results. sPLINK is robust against heterogeneous distributions of data across cohorts while meta-analysis considerably loses accuracy in such scenarios. sPLINK achieves practical runtime and acceptable network usage for chi-square and linear/logistic regression tests. sPLINK is available at https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/splink.
COMPUTERS
BioMed Central

Staff perceptions of the management of mental health presentations to the emergency department of a rural Australian hospital: qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 87 (2022) Cite this article. Current research demonstrates higher prevalence of mental health related emergency department (ED) presentations in rural areas, despite similar overall prevalence of these conditions in rural and metropolitan contexts. This stems from shortages in availability of specialised mental health professionals, greater stigma against mental illness, greater socioeconomic disadvantages, and access to means of self-harm in rural regions. Little is known, however, about the specific characteristics of mental health presentations to rural emergency departments (EDs) in Australia. Additionally, studies have shown that ED staff feel uncomfortable managing mental health presentations to ED due to factors such as lack of confidence and stigma against mental illnesses.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Early auditory responses to speech sounds in Parkinson's disease: preliminary data

Parkinson's disease (PD), as a manifestation of basal ganglia dysfunction, is associated with a number of speech deficits, including reduced voice modulation and vocal output. Interestingly, previous work has shown that participants with PD show an increased feedback-driven motor response to unexpected fundamental frequency perturbations during speech production, and a heightened ability to detect differences in vocal pitch relative to control participants. Here, we explored one possible contributor to these enhanced responses. We recorded the frequency-following auditory brainstem response (FFR) to repetitions of the speech syllable [da] in PD and control participants. Participants with PD displayed a larger amplitude FFR related to the fundamental frequency of speech stimuli relative to the control group. The current preliminary results suggest the dysfunction of the basal ganglia in PD contributes to the early stage of auditory processing and may reflect one component of a broader sensorimotor processing impairment associated with the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Trends in the development process of clinical practice guidelines: a questionnaire survey for the guideline development groups in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) are representative methods for promoting healthcare standardization and improving its quality. Previous studies on the CPG (published by 2006) development process in Japan reported that the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of evidence on Japanese patients should be improved for the efficient CPG development. This study aimed to clarify the trends of CPG development process in Japan, focusing on the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of Japanese evidence.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ABL Bio and Sanofi partner to develop antibody for Parkinson’s disease

ABL Bio will receive $985m in milestone payments from Sanofi in addition to royalties on the net sales of the product. ABL Bio and Sanofi have announced an exclusive partnership and global licence agreement for the development and marketing of a bispecific antibody, ABL301, for Parkinson’s disease treatment. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Thalamic white matter macrostructure and subnuclei volumes in Parkinson's disease depression

Depression is a common non-motor feature of Parkinson's disease (PD) which confers significant morbidity and is challenging to treat. The thalamus is a key component in the basal ganglia-thalamocortical network critical to the pathogenesis of PD and depression but the precise thalamic subnuclei involved in PD depression have not been identified. We performed structural and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) on 76 participants with PD to evaluate the relationship between PD depression and grey and white matter thalamic subnuclear changes. We used a thalamic segmentation method to divide the thalamus into its 50 constituent subnuclei (25 each hemisphere). Fixel-based analysis was used to calculate mean fibre cross-section (FC) for white matter tracts connected to each subnucleus. We assessed volume and FC at baseline and 14"“20 months follow-up. A generalised linear mixed model was used to evaluate the relationship between depression, subnuclei volume and mean FC for each thalamic subnucleus. We found that depression scores in PD were associated with lower right pulvinar anterior (PuA) subnucleus volume. Antidepressant use was associated with higher right PuA volume suggesting a possible protective effect of treatment. After follow-up, depression scores were associated with reduced white matter tract macrostructure across almost all tracts connected to thalamic subnuclei. In conclusion, our work implicates the right PuA as a relevant neural structure in PD depression and future work should evaluate its potential as a therapeutic target for PD depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
BioMed Central

Comparison and evaluation of statistical error models for scRNA-seq

Saket Choudhary1 & Rahul Satija ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9448-88331,2. Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 27 (2022) Cite this article. Heterogeneity in single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data is driven by multiple sources, including biological variation in cellular state as well as technical variation introduced during experimental processing. Deconvolving these effects is a key challenge for preprocessing workflows. Recent work has demonstrated the importance and utility of count models for scRNA-seq analysis, but there is a lack of consensus on which statistical distributions and parameter settings are appropriate.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Understanding low-value care and associated de-implementation processes: a qualitative study of Choosing Wisely Interventions across Canadian hospitals

Choosing Wisely (CW) is an international movement comprised of campaigns in more than 20 countries to reduce low-value care (LVC). De-implementation, the reduction or removal of a healthcare practice that offers little to no benefit or causes harm, is an emerging field of research. Little is known about the factors which (i) sustain LVC; and (ii) the magnitude of the problem of LVC. In addition, little is known about the processes of de-implementation, and if and how these processes differ from implementation endeavours. The objective of this study was to explicate the myriad factors which impact the processes and outcomes of de-implementation initiatives that are designed to address national Choosing Wisely campaign recommendations.
HEALTH SERVICES
todayspractitioner.com

COVID-19 and herbal practice: A United Kingdom practitioner survey – Original Research

Rachael Frosta, Sukvinder Kaur Bhamrab, Barbara Pendryc, Michael Heinrichd. Objectives: To identify the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on UK herbal medicine practice and how herbal medicine practitioners are supporting people with COVID-19. Design: Mixed-methods e-survey. Methods: The survey link was distributed through professional associations and social media. Quantitative data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Similar neuronal imprint and no cross-seeded fibrils in Î±-synuclein aggregates from MSA and Parkinson's disease

Aggregated alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) is a principal constituent of Lewy bodies (LBs) and glial cytoplasmic inclusions (GCIs) observed respectively inside neurons in Parkinson's disease (PD) and oligodendrocytes in multiple system atrophy (MSA). Yet, the cellular origin, the pathophysiological role, and the mechanism of formation of these inclusions bodies (IBs) remain to be elucidated. It has recently been proposed that Î±-syn IBs eventually cause the demise of the host cell by virtue of the cumulative sequestration of partner proteins and organelles. In particular, the hypothesis of a local cross-seeding of other fibrillization-prone proteins like tau or TDP-43 has also been put forward. We submitted sarkosyl-insoluble extracts of post-mortem brain tissue from PD, MSA and control subjects to a comparative proteomic analysis to address these points. Our studies indicate that: (i) Î±-syn is by far the most enriched protein in PD and MSA extracts compared to controls; (ii) PD and MSA extracts share a striking overlap of their sarkosyl-insoluble proteomes, consisting of a vast majority of mitochondrial and neuronal synaptic proteins, and (iii) other fibrillization-prone protein candidates possibly cross-seeded by Î±-syn are neither found in PD nor MSA extracts. Thus, our results (i) support the idea that pre-assembled building blocks originating in neurons serve to the formation of GCIs in MSA, (ii) show no sign of amyloid cross-seeding in either synucleinopathy, and (iii) point to the sequestration of mitochondria and of neuronal synaptic components in both LBs and GCIs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Health beliefs and behaviors of livestock industry workers regarding Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Northwest of Iran

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 86 (2022) Cite this article. Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is an acute, feverous disease that is caused by tick bites or humans’ direct contact with the blood and tissues of infected livestock and humans. The transmission of the disease is also possible via human-to-human contacts and nosocomial transmission is well described. The majority of patients suffering from this disease are slaughterhouse workers (including butchers), farmers, veterinarians and hospital staff. Thus, this study aimed to investigate the health behaviors of butchers regarding CCHF and study factors affecting such behaviors based on the health belief model.
AGRICULTURE
BioMed Central

Hospital market concentration and the use of mechanical circulatory support devices in acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 89 (2022) Cite this article. As health care markets in the United States have become increasingly consolidated, the role of market concentration on physician treatment behavior remains unclear. In cardiology, specifically, there has been evolving treatment of acute myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock (AMI-CS) with increasing use of mechanical circulatory support (MCS). However, there remains wide variation in it use. The role of market concentration in the utilization of MCS in AMI-CS is unknown. We examined the use of MCS in AMI-CS and its effect on outcomes between competitive and concentrated markets.
MARKETS
BioMed Central

ClinGen Variant Curation Interface: a variant classification platform for the application of evidence criteria from ACMG/AMP guidelines

Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 6 (2022) Cite this article. Identification of clinically significant genetic alterations involved in human disease has been dramatically accelerated by developments in next-generation sequencing technologies. However, the infrastructure and accessible comprehensive curation tools necessary for analyzing an individual patient genome and interpreting genetic variants to inform healthcare management have been lacking.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

The anti-aging factor Klotho protects against acquired long QT syndrome induced by uremia and promoted by fibroblast growth factor 23

BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 14 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with increased propensity for arrhythmias. In this context, ventricular repolarization alterations have been shown to predispose to fatal arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Between mineral bone disturbances in CKD patients, increased fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 23 and decreased Klotho are emerging as important effectors of cardiovascular disease. However, the relationship between imbalanced FGF23-Klotho axis and the development of cardiac arrhythmias in CKD remains unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

