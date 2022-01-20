ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Free Plug-In For Sound Collective Members

Sonic State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocusrite and Novation users get Parallel Aggressor by Baby Audio 21/01/22. From 20th January to 17th March (4pm GMT), members of Novation and Focusrite's Sound Collective community can download Baby Audio's Parallel Aggressor, for Mac and Windows. Normally sold for $49.00, Parallel Aggressor is free to download for Sound Collective members....

sonicstate.com

djmag.com

Free studio time for artists and collectives to be offered with new Pirate Project Fund

Pirate have launched their new Project Fund initiative which gives artists free studio time throughout 2022, and applications are now open. The scheme provides opportunities for individual creatives or collectives to gain free access to Pirate’s studios to pursue a new or ongoing project. As well as providing studio space, Pirate promises to promote the winning projects across their own channels.
CHARITIES
rekkerd.org

Sound Magic releases Sienna Bass free rompler instrument for Windows

Sound Magic has announced the release of a virtual instrument by Redjoy Reza, featuring the sounds of a sampled acoustic bass. Created with Maize Sampler, the Sienna Bass plugin includes a global tune control, ADSR envelope, and volume knob. Redjoy Reza recorded his acoustic bass in his studio and hope...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Beat Magazine #193: Get Tracks Done + 2 AAS Sound Packs included for FREE

The latest edition of Beat Magazine is all about finding your flow in daily routines to help you get tracks done. The goal is clear: More songs and tracks should be finished. But not heartless and by template, but polished and with attention to detail. But how do you achieve this goal when time and muse in everyday life don‘t play along at the push of a button? No problem! Because the Beat editorial team has plenty of tips and helpers ready to help you optimize your studio workflow, get the ideas out of your head and into the DAW, and ultimately make more projects ready for release.
ENTERTAINMENT
bedroomproducersblog.com

Soifer Sound Releases FREE TripleDrive, SampleSwap, and Notes Plugins

Soifer Sound has launched three new free VST plugins – TripleDrive, SampleSwap, and Notes! Simply head to the developer’s website and download the plugins; no registration is required. The first two are available for both macOS and Windows as AU/VST3, while Notes is only available on macOS for...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Free Plug-in - Rift Feedback Lite From Minimal Audio

For this week's Free Plug-in, we are featuring Rift Feedback Lite From Minimal Audio, a delay which focuses on the possibilities presented by sounds created using high feedback and short delays. What Is Rift Feedback Lite?. Rift Feedback Lite is an innovative new plugin by Minimal Audio. Despite its small...
COMPUTERS
mixonline.com

Catch Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season On Demand for FREE

Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season was a hit, but if you missed it, don’t worry – you can still take in all the incredible panels for yourself for FREE, On Demand! Hear from top sound professionals that created audio worthy of the Academy Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards.
MOVIES
crackberry.com

Become a CrackBerry 2.0 VIP Member for FREE for LIFE!

As the work begins to relaunch CrackBerry in 2022 as a beyond-BlackBerry destination, I've been thinking about ways to recognize and reward the loyal community and audience that has been with us for a long time. To that end, I'm excited to announce you can Sign up Now to Become...
TECHNOLOGY
Sonic State

Positive Grid Introduces RIFF

Portable guitar audio interface and music creation rig 21/01/22. Positive Grid has introduced RIFF, a compact, USB audio interface that they say lets guitarists easily turn their computer or mobile device into a complete music creation and recording rig. They tell us that, designed for convenient jamming, practice and recording at home or on the go, RIFF combines exclusive features such as a large, backlit, numeric display with IN/OUT meter, a customizable control knob and onboard presets, in a portable package. It offers deep integration with Positive Grid's award-winning BIAS FX 2 software, along with access to thousands of customizable guitar tones. Positive Grid says that RIFF also comes with a recording and effects software bundle for out-of-the-box music creation or experimentation, and studio-quality recording.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Free Groovebox For Your Web Browser

Sample-based sound generation with support for single-cycle waveforms. almost all parameters can be modulated on a per-step basis. each track has a multimode filter, distortion, frequency shifter, sample-rate reducer, and amp envelope. three freely assignable modulation sources per track (essentially flexible LFOs that can be used in one-shot mode) steps...
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

New Antelope Audio Compact Audio Interface

Zen Q Synergy Core is aimed at home music creators 19/01/22. Antelope Audio has announced availability of Zen Q Synergy Core which they say is designed to bring professional studio performance to any desktop-sized setup as a home music creator-oriented compact audio interface incorporating leading AD/DA chips, discrete ultra-linear mic preamps, and a 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) system based on Antelope Audio's acclaimed master clocks, combined with expansive I/O capabilities and a colossal collection of Synergy Core effects with wide-ranging possibilities. Here's more details direct from the company...
SOFTWARE
Sonic State

New Monophonic Analog Semi-Modular Synth

AtomoSynth releases the KOE M6 Desktop edition 21/01/22. AtomoSynth has introduced the AtomoSynth KOE M6, a monophonic analog semi-modular synthesizer. This is what they have to say about it... The KOE M6 features all the classic circuits like: One oscillator with sub oscillator, audio mixer, low frequency oscillator, high and...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Walrus Audio Launches Modulation Stompbox

Mako Series M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine features six mod types 21/01/22. Walrus Audio has expanded its Mako Series with the M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine. They say that this premium sonic texturing device comes stacked with six customized, studio-quality programs:. Chorus. Phaser. Tremolo. Vibrato. Rotary. Filter. Here's more details direct from...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

New FANTOM Model Expansion

Roland says that n/zyme is built for hands-on sound design 21/01/22. Roland has announced the n/zyme Model Expansion for the FANTOM synthesizer series, the latest addition to the ZEN-Core Model Expansion lineup. They say that, built for hands-on sound design, n/zyme is a thoroughly modern instrument with an innovative new synth engine from Roland.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Behringer ARP 2600 Ambient Jam

Ambient music is an often polarizing genre, I myself absolutely love it - and cite music from the likes of Mixmaster Morris, Steve Roach, Howard Budd and others as a big part of my pandemic escapism. If you enjoy it too, you'll like this ambient set from Tefty & Meems, performed principally on the Behringer ARP 2600 though (some expansive effects) with serene live vocals over the top.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

A Brief History of Eventide

We shared Perfect Circuit's look at the rarest Dutch synth of all time a few months back, and they're here again to explain the History of the influential US audio company Eventide. This two-part exploration goes back to the formation of the company, prior to their release of the DDL 1745 Digital Delay Line, the PS 101 Instant Phaser, the Omnipressor, and the earliest commercial digital effects processor - the H910 Harmonizer.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Affordable Bosendorfer For Your DAW

Sound Magic releases Neo Piano Chapters: Imperial 24/01/22. Sound Magic has announced availability of Neo Piano Chapters: Imperial, its latest hybrid modelling virtual instrument for Mac (AU 32-/64-bit, VST 32-/64-bit) and Windows (VST 32-/64-bit), which they say aims at providing the highest quality piano sound with an affordable price. This is what they have to say about it...
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

Conjure Up Chords For Creativity

W.A. Production releases CHORDS MIDI effect plug-in 24/01/22. W.A. Production has announced the availability of CHORDS which they say conveniently conjures up chords of all shapes and sizes at a couple of clicks. The tell us that it's a must-have MIDI effect plug-in originally designed for EDM productions, but beneficial in any musical situation or genre needing an inspirational and creative kick-start. Here's their press release with the full details...
COMPUTERS
pushsquare.com

Purchase Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Watch the Movie for Free

Over the weekend, PlayStation UK announced a promotional deal that means you'll not only play the new Uncharted game, you'll get to watch the upcoming movie at no extra cost. That's right — if you buy or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection via PS Store, you'll receive a ticket to the film for free.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

D23 Members Receive Free Shipping on shopDisney Through January 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. D23, the Disney fan club, announced that members receive free shipping on shopDisney.com through January 25, 2022. All D23 Members can get free shipping on shopDisney for a limited time. To redeem your free shipping offer, first,...
SHOPPING
The Independent

JBL link portable review: This sub-£130 smart speaker is a ‘big step forward’ for the brand

JBL’s solidly built, treble-heavy speakers have long been a hit in the saturated Bluetooth marketplace. Its new link portable, though, is a different beast. It’s a smart speaker with built in Google Assistant to enable streaming from WiFi, and comes with connectivity to Airplay 2 and Chromecast.First, some bad news. You won’t be able to link it up with another, Bluetooth-only JBL speaker in the range. Instead, JBL are leaning into the Google Home link-up. The idea here is to make the link portable more than just a solid go anywhere, play anything kind of a speaker, which JBL have...
ELECTRONICS

