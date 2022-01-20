Free Plug-In For Sound Collective Members

Portable guitar audio interface and music creation rig 21/01/22. Positive Grid has introduced RIFF, a compact, USB audio interface that they say lets guitarists easily turn their computer or mobile device into a complete music creation and recording rig. They tell us that, designed for convenient jamming, practice and recording at home or on the go, RIFF combines exclusive features such as a large, backlit, numeric display with IN/OUT meter, a customizable control knob and onboard presets, in a portable package. It offers deep integration with Positive Grid's award-winning BIAS FX 2 software, along with access to thousands of customizable guitar tones. Positive Grid says that RIFF also comes with a recording and effects software bundle for out-of-the-box music creation or experimentation, and studio-quality recording.
Comments / 0