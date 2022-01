A Buffalo man has been given the maximum sentence for a fatal stabbing in Tonawanda. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 42-year-old man was sentenced on the morning of Wednesday, January 20, 2022, by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. Jevon A. Gaiter, also known as 'Animal,' received an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life behind bars. On September 21, 2019, at 1 am, Gaiter stabbed 59-year-old Mark Bottita multiple times near Tonawanda and Vulcan Streets in the Town of Tonawanda. Bottita collapsed and died at a convenience store where he was pronounced dead. Gaiter was found guilty by a jury of one count of Murder in the Second Degree on December 6, 2021.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO