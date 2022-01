Any true Bills fan must have at least one of these items at their tailgate or watch party. Perry's Ice Cream, the official ice cream of the Buffalo Bills unveiled a new Bills-themed treat. According to the media alert, the new product will benefit local charities. You can find it in stores in Western New York, Central New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, including Tops Markets, Wegmans, Dash’s, Shurfine, and Country Fair.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO