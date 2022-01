Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE, BENEU, BENEW, and BENER) ("Benessere" or the "Company") today announced that its stockholders have approved an extension of the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from January 7, 2022 to July 7, 2022 (the "Extension") at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 7, 2022. The Extension provides Benessere with additional time to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with eCombustible Energy LLC ("eCombustible Energy"), a leading innovator and provider of customizable hydrogen-based fuel for thermal industrial applications.

