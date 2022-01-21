ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions release highlight video from Amon-Ra St. Brown’s rookie season

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released an Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight video...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 players the Lions could cut to free up cap room in 2022

This offseason figures to be an important one for the Detroit Lions and GM Brad Holmes. Between the 2022 NFL draft and the upcoming free agency period, the Lions are positioned to add several impact talents across the roster. They certainly need them if they hope to finish better than 3-13-1 in the second year of the Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Praise the Sun God with our new Amon-Ra St. Brown shirts/hoodies

There was no Detroit Lions player who finished the 2021 season better than rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the final stretch of the season, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Month, was up for Rookie of the Week five times, set the Lions rookie record for receptions and receiving yards, and the Lions started designing trick plays around all the attention that St. Brown was garnering from opposing defense.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions player exit interviews reveal what we already knew

The 2021 season is a wrap and the Detroit Lions are already looking towards the 2022 campaign. Following the conclusion of a season, NFL teams like to conduct exit interviews with their players to get a feel for how the season went from their point of view. Theoretically, the team will then use this data to adjust and improve before the next season starts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions mailbag: What advantages come from coaching the Senior Bowl?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. What advantages do you see for (coach Dan) Campbell and staff coaching a team in the Senior Bowl? — Jimmy Robinson via Twitter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Lions first-round pick could slide even farther this Sunday

The Detroit Lions made the franchise decision to trade Matthew Stafford last year around this time. Since parting ways with the team, Stafford has put the league on watch for his performance. While he’s not in the running for the league’s Most Valuable Player, he’s continued to find success with his new squad.
NFL
Detroit News

Detroit Lions awards: We hand out our MVPs, rookies of the year and more

With the Detroit Lions' 2021 season in the books, it's time to hand out our annual awards. This choice isn't as bold as it might seem. The first-round draft pick overcame some early struggles and was a model of consistent excellence throughout the remainder of the campaign.
NFL
bigrapidsnews.com

Stafford's success makes Lions' missteps sting even more

BIG RAPIDS — Well folks, I think it’s safe to say that we all saw this one coming for some time now. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has won a game in the postseason, wearing a different shade of blue, and not the Honolulu Blue cherished by thousands of Michiganders.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy