Justin Wilcox re-signs with Cal through 2027

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With their next head coaching hire, the Vikings may seek to follow the trend of putting a young, offensive mind in charge. The team announced Wednesday an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. A former NFL backup quarterback, Moore has led the Cowboys offense for three seasons. This year, the 32-year-old coordinated an offense that ranked No. 1 in both points and yards. In his first season as OC, 2019, the team ranked sixth and first in those metrics, respectively. The Vikings got to see Moore’s prowess up close this season, when he schemed backup QB Cooper Rush...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO