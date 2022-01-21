ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Justin Wilcox re-signs with Cal through 2027

By Ryan Chien
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reportedly rejecting Oregon’s offer to become its next head coach, Justin Wilcox has opted to stick with Cal until 2027. The five-year head coach of Cal football first joined the blue and gold back in 2003,...

“Justin Wilcox is a football coach who shares our values and vision, and we want to ensure that he is the leader of our program for the long term," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement released by the school. "He is a great fit for Cal Athletics and our university, with a philosophy that places an emphasis on developing young men on the field, in the classroom and as people.
