Man of Convictions

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week; on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins at 8pm GMT on GB News. If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe on the demographic transformation of America, the firing of health care workers at a time of pandemic, the conspiracy theories that are no longer theoretical, abortion regimes here and there, and many other topics. There's also a song for the looming and/or canceled Australia Day and a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show. As Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber James Laurie enthused of the latter:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO