Politics

Man of Convictions

steynonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgramming note: Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on...

www.steynonline.com

steynonline.com

"I Take Full Responsibility"

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show came at the end of another turbulent day in UK politics. But Boris Johnson survived, and indeed emerged rather stronger than he looked twenty-fours earlier. Mark gave his thoughts, and then invited Kathy Gyngell of The Conservative Woman for her take. Steyn himself expressed a preference...
U.K.
steynonline.com

Conspiracy or Groupthink?

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week; on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins at 8pm GMT on GB News. If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe on the demographic transformation of America, the firing of health care workers at a time of pandemic, the conspiracy theories that are no longer theoretical, abortion regimes here and there, and many other topics. There's also a song for the looming and/or canceled Australia Day and a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show. As Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber James Laurie enthused of the latter:
TV & VIDEOS
steynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 17-23

Programming note: The Mark Steyn Show airs every night this coming week on GB News, starting Monday at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. Later today Mark will have a special video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the...
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

Harry Me Back to Old Virginny

Programming note: On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show returns to GB News for a full hour at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. More details below. On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily WABC show. After a diversionary start due to Snerdley's obsession with the Royal Family, Mark and James turned to the matter of woke corporations and to Governor Youngkin's first day on the job in Virginia. Click below to listen:
TV SHOWS
steynonline.com

The Mark Steyn Show

Every night this week, I'll be on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News. The fun starts at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson likens vaccine mandates to Nazi medical experiments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany. During an interview with anti-vaxxer Dr Robert Malone on Friday, Mr Carlson said, “I thought that we had a kind of consensus”. “I mean, after watching what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments, I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, it was immoral and it could never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that?” he added. “Apparently about a year ago, I think yesterday, was when we...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccine mandate rally: Auschwitz Memorial slams RFK Jr rant for referencing Anne Frank

The Aushwitz Memorial has called Robert F Kennedy Jr’s remarks comparing vaccines to the Holocaust “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay”.Speaking at an anti-vaxx rally in Washington DC on Sunday, the nephew of former president John F Kennedy claimed that in the future “none of us can run and none of us can hide”.“Bill Gates said his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day. They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behaviour.”He went on to compare vaccine passports to the Nazi regime,...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The joke is on the Conservative party

It’s good to see that not everyone in Downing Street has lost their sense of humour. The proof? The quote in your story (Calls for Tory Islamophobia inquiry as PM drawn into Nusrat Ghani row, 23 January) by a No 10 spokesperson: “The Conservative party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”
POLITICS

