Jennifer Lopez In Talks To Replace Ariana Grande On ‘The Voice’

By Holly Haze
 2 days ago

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN / WENN

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez is in talks to replace Ariana Grande or Blake Shelton on The Voice. A source claimed, “Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show. There have been a lot of big stars performing on The Voice but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit. All the top exes and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.” The source also said, “At the end of the day Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings. She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in.” Although The Voice has been renewed for another season, the ratings have dropped in the last couple years. Are you sick and tired of the singing competition shows?

