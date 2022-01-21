ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's latest COVID-19 surge 'starting to plateau,' on the decline

By Liz Saint John
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

San Francisco 's COVID-19 cases are dropping after hitting their highest peak in the pandemic, according to the the city's Department Public of Health .

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax shared the latest numbers in an update on Thursday.

"Our latest data show that our cases peaked on Jan. 9, with a seven-day average of 2,164 cases per day and has steadily dropped each day since then to 1,076 cases per day on Jan. 12," Colfax said.

Breed sounded optimistic but urged people to stay cautious about COVID-19 .

"Things are starting to plateau," she said. "It doesn't mean that we get super comfortable and take our guard down."

She said things have been challenging with the contagious omicron variant but for the most part, those infected have not been hospitalized because of the vaccine. She noted that 82% of San Franciscans are fully vaccinated, which is helping the city get through this surge.

Dr. Colfax added the department's goal is to prevent the worst outcomes of severe disease, hospitalization and death.

He explained that COVID-19 safety restrictions are continually reviewed and changes will be made when the science supports safely doing so.

