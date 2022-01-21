'I despise you': Singer's son blasts anti-vaxxers after mom exposes herself to coronavirus, dies

An unvaccinated Czech folk singer who deliberately exposed herself to the coronavirus has died – prompting her grieving son to slam anti-vaxxers in a social media post.

Hana Horka, 57, died just two days after posting to social media that she was recovering after testing positive, the BBC reported .

Her son, Jan Rek, told the news agency "she got infected on purpose when he and his father had the virus, so she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues."

Both Rek and his father are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 .

On the day she died, Horka reportedly tried to go for a walk. According to the BBC, her back started hurting and she went to lie down in her bedroom.

She died 10 minutes later, Rek said.

Horka was a member of Asonance, a Czech folk group founded in 1976.

While Horka had resisted the vaccine, Rek explained that his mother "did not believe in some of the more bizarre conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines" and that "she was more OK with the idea of catching COVID than getting vaccinated."

Rek later lashed out at anti-vaxxers in a social media post, blaming "those who spread lies about vaccines for his mother's death," as reported by The New York Times . "You took away my mom, who based her arguments on your convictions. I despise you," he wrote.

The Czech Republic – where 63% of people are vaccinated – reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.