Public Health

'I despise you': Singer's son blasts anti-vaxxers after mom exposes herself to coronavirus, dies

By Eric Brooks
 2 days ago

An unvaccinated Czech folk singer who deliberately exposed herself to the coronavirus has died – prompting her grieving son to slam anti-vaxxers in a social media post.

Hana Horka, 57, died just two days after posting to social media that she was recovering after testing positive, the BBC reported .

Her son, Jan Rek, told the news agency "she got infected on purpose when he and his father had the virus, so she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues."

Both Rek and his father are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 .

On the day she died, Horka reportedly tried to go for a walk. According to the BBC, her back started hurting and she went to lie down in her bedroom.

She died 10 minutes later, Rek said.

Horka was a member of Asonance, a Czech folk group founded in 1976.

While Horka had resisted the vaccine, Rek explained that his mother "did not believe in some of the more bizarre conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines" and that "she was more OK with the idea of catching COVID than getting vaccinated."

Rek later lashed out at anti-vaxxers in a social media post, blaming "those who spread lies about vaccines for his mother's death," as reported by The New York Times . "You took away my mom, who based her arguments on your convictions. I despise you," he wrote.

The Czech Republic – where 63% of people are vaccinated – reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Comments / 12

Roger Smith
5h ago

Went for a walk so presumably felt fine, then her back hurts and she's dead 10 minutes later? Smells real fishy since not one person has ever died from covid like that.

Reply
3
Related
Nashville News Hub

Prominent anti-vaxxer who claimed the Coronavirus vaccine kills people and urged her social media followers not to take it has died after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, the active anti-vaxxer, who was urging her social media followers not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, has died after contracting Coronavirus. The anti-vaxxer passed away Thursday in a hospital. Her last social media post was an image of herself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Czech#The New York Times
Shreveport Magazine

Singer died of COVID-19 after deliberately exposing herself to the virus in an unwise self-immunization attempt so she can obtain health pass to allow her to visit the theatre

According to reports, the 57-year-old singer reportedly died Sunday of COVID-19 after deliberately exposing herself to the virus in an unwise self-immunization attempt. The woman preferred to catch the disease than get the Covid vaccine, so she can obtain a health pass to allow her to visit the sauna and theatre.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Czech singer dies of Covid in anti-vax protest

The folk and classical singer Hana Horká has died of Covid at the age of 57 after a prolonged anti-vax campaign on social media. She announced that she caught the disease deliberately and continued mingling recklessly with others. Her son said: ‘She went for it. She was supposed to...
PROTESTS
TheWrap

Czech Singer Hanka Horká Dies After Intentionally Catching Coronavirus

A Czech folk musician named Hanka Horká has died after deliberately contracting COVID-19 as case numbers in the Czech Republic continue to rise. The 57-year-old intentionally caught the virus from her son and his father in order to gain a recovery pass that would allow her to access public places only available to people who are immunized or had recently recovered from the virus, her family told the BBC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CLASSIX 107.9

Sad & Preventable: Czech Republic Folk Singer Dies After Intentionally Catching COVID

For some time now, anti-vaxxers have cited the least corroborated “science” in suggesting herd immunity and intentionally infecting oneself with COVID-19 as viable alternatives to getting the shot despite all the leading immunologists and health experts saying they aren’t. Unfortunately, denying science in the name of being anti-authoritarian isn’t just an American thing—it’s a global […]
SCIENCE
Ok Magazine

Tori Spelling Confesses She Feels 'Useless', 'Devastated' As 'Entire Family' Tests Positive For COVID-19

It's been a rough week for Tori Spelling and her little ones!. The Saved by the Bell alum — who shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 4 with Dean McDermott — took to Instagram to announce her entire family has tested positive for COVID-19, and they have since been struggling to fight the virus they originally hoped was just a "bad winter cold".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Anti-vax mum who claimed ‘she was not afraid of the Coronavirus and spoke out against mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine’ has died of the virus at age 29

According to reports, the 29-year-old mother said on Facebook she doesn’t ‘prioritize fear over life’ in a number of social media posts about her stance against against mask mandates and the Coronavirus vaccination. The anti-vax mom, who claimed she was not afraid of COVID-19, has died of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Sidney Poitier Died of Heart Failure and Suffered from Alzheimer's Dementia, Death Certificate Reveals

Sidney Poitier died at his home in Beverly Hills from heart failure, his death certificate reveals. According to the official document obtained by TMZ Tuesday, the legendary actor died on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the age of 94 from cardiopulmonary failure. It also listed that he had suffered from Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer over the years, and that Poitier would be cremated.
CELEBRITIES
The Charleston Press

Young woman attended a nightclub party trying to get infected with Covid-19 on purpose, hugs strangers and shares drinks with them

The Omicron wave reminded the world once again that we are still far away from the end of the Covid-19 pandemic despite all the vaccination efforts so far. What makes Omicron different from all the previous variants of the Covid-19 virus is the fact that easily evades both vaccine and natural immunities and can infect literally everyone, from children to elderly people regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
