Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,431 new cases, 1,127 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
 2 days ago

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,431 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,029 and the number of probable cases rising by 321, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,127 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 5,273 (7,713) including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Thursday (up from 108 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Wednesday (most recent data available):

Total doses administered: 634,943

First vaccine doses given: 263,574

Second vaccine doses given: 234,608

Booster doses given: 101,538

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,718

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,100

Janssen doses given: 22,046

Janssen boosters given: 1,359

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,138 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 7,713. That number is up 6,525 from a month ago.

Related
Wyoming News

WDOC reports 83 active COVID-19 cases in state facilities

CHEYENNE – As of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities during the previous week was 83: Twelve staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive.One staff member and 13 inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.Eight staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.One staff members and one inmate at the Wyoming Women's Center...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Health officials concerned as LCSD1 removes mask requirement

CHEYENNE – Although county health officials were consulted in advance of the recent Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees decision to remove its mask mandate, they did not advise the reversal and are bracing for the consequences. Student COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high after the recent long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, 131 students and 39 staff reported testing positive. Throughout the week, there were 155 more student cases recorded by the county health department, as well as 26 additional faculty cases....
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Active Wyoming coronavirus cases up by 742 on Friday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 742 on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 1,519 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID on Friday, along with 355 new reports of probable cases. At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,132, leaving the state with 8,088 active cases. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

BOPU provides web page for water conservation, climate, Colorado River

CHEYENNE – The public can access a new webpage on the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities website regarding current water-related news, including conservation, climate and the Colorado River at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Supply/Water-News. The Water News webpage features information related to national and regional water conservation initiatives, with links to snow survey and water supply forecasting, climate conditions, and drought monitoring and status updates. “The Water News page is a great new way...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Cheney joins in letter to USDA to expand availability of meat inspectors

CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and 23 of her House colleagues sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, urging him to expand the availability of meat inspectors. This letter comes in addition to legislation Cheney sponsored last year that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines, allowing ranchers and livestock producers to get their product to the open marketplace which would expand supply and bring down costs. Tuesday’s letter was sent in response to the Biden administration’s plan to increase competition in the meat and poultry supply chain as the price of meat and poultry continues to burden American consumers. The full letter can be read online at https://tinyurl.com/cheneyletter1-18-22.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

