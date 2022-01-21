Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,431 new cases, 1,127 new recoveries

CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and 23 of her House colleagues sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, urging him to expand the availability of meat inspectors. This letter comes in addition to legislation Cheney sponsored last year that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold across state lines, allowing ranchers and livestock producers to get their product to the open marketplace which would expand supply and bring down costs. Tuesday’s letter was sent in response to the Biden administration’s plan to increase competition in the meat and poultry supply chain as the price of meat and poultry continues to burden American consumers. The full letter can be read online at https://tinyurl.com/cheneyletter1-18-22.

