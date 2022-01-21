Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,431 new cases, 1,127 new recoveries
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,431 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,029 and the number of probable cases rising by 321, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,127 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,273 (7,713) including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Thursday (up from 108 Wednesday)
Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Wednesday (most recent data available):
Total doses administered: 634,943
First vaccine doses given: 263,574
Second vaccine doses given: 234,608
Booster doses given: 101,538
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,718
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,100
Janssen doses given: 22,046
Janssen boosters given: 1,359
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,138 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 7,713. That number is up 6,525 from a month ago.
Comments / 0