ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Friday’s Show Info (1/20/22)

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

@christiannthebarber shop @ctbhairstudio on Instagram. Buy tickets online only at http://www.JurassicEmpire.com. Admission: Weekdays, Thurs, & Friday: $45 per car 1- 7 persons, 8-14 persons $75. Weekends,...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Saturday’s Fur-Cast (1/8/22)

Saturday’s Fur-Cast (1/8/22) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
LIFESTYLE
WETM

Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Giveaway (1/20/22)

(WETM)- Each week on Thursday mornings during 18 News this morning we announce the winners of the 18 News Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug contest. People who have entered on our contest page are eligible to win an 18 News / Jubilee Foods Coffee Mug, winners are entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to Jubilee Foods.
ELMIRA, NY
CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium’s Penguin Celebrities Showcased In New Children’s Book

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new penguin-focused children’s book showcasing two of Shedd Aquarium’s favorite residents will soon be available for purchase. The books highlight two rockhopper penguins named Edward and Annie, who went viral on social media at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, says Shedd Aquarium spokesperson Johnny Ford. “Annie and Edward.” (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium) Because the aquarium was closed to visitors for a portion of 2020, Ford says the penguin duo became internet sensations, garnering attention from all seven continents as their adventures around the aquarium were widely documented on video. “We are thrilled to see Edward, Annie, and so many other incredible Shedd residents immortalized in a new book that will inspire the next generation of animal lovers,” said Peggy Sloan, Chief Animal Operations Officer at Shedd Aquarium. The book will be available for purchase in early March and is available for pre-sale now, Ford says. A children’s book showcasing Shedd Aquarium penguin residents Edward and Annie we be available for purchase in early March. (Photo courtesy of Shedd Aquarium) A portion of proceeds from the book will support the continued care of penguins at Shedd Aquarium, as well as penguin conservation efforts around the world, according to Ford.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Jam#Citrus#Race Track#Show Info#The Dancers Pantry New#Woodland Barber#Christiannthebarber#Ctbhairstudio#Http Www#California Loan Jewelry#Norse
cbslocal.com

Thursday’s Show Info. (1/13/22)

In select theaters and on-demand Jan. 14. Events coming up: 1/23 noon-4:30pm “Sip & Shop” at Twisted Barrel Winery in Lodi;. 2/6 10am-1pm at Heart Craft Studio in Rancho Cordova with @SacVendorConnect. All three dates will have special valentines/galentines themed arrangements for sale. There will be 15% off...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Wednesday’s Show Info (1/12/21)

Holistic Grazing Integration and Vegetation Management. Discount codes: GOODDAY for 15% off your total purchase. Getting Answers: Are Distance Learning, Paid Sick Leave Due To Make A Return?. 2022 Dine Downtown. January 7-17 30 Participating Restaurants. http://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/. SOCIAL MEDIA:. @DowntownSac and #DowntownSac, #DineDowntown, #DowntownTogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Tuesday’s Show Info (1/18/22)

Airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS13. 1. There are more chickens on earth than people – 25 billion. 2. They sleep with one eye open to keep a look out for predators. 3. They are incredibly smart and recognize over 100 faces. 4. They evolved from dinosaurs. 5....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy