New York is reinstating the controversial plain clothes police unit

By Jasmine Garsd
 2 days ago

To New York now, where another violent incident took place last night. A girl, 11 months old, was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Bronx. She's in critical condition. And New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, has vowed to put an end to the increase in gun...

www.ctpublic.org

New data shows startling rise in prison deaths during 2020

As the country continues to struggle with the effects of the latest COVID surge, we wanted to take a look at how the pandemic has affected one particularly vulnerable population - those who are incarcerated. The number of people incarcerated across the United States dropped early on in the pandemic. That, it turns out, was due to COVID-related factors like staff shortages and halted courtroom procedures. But now the number of people in prisons and jails is back up, and disturbingly, deaths increased dramatically. Deaths increased 46% in prisons from 2019 to 2020, 32% among people on parole and 6% among people on probation. We don't yet know about jail deaths in 2020 because it hasn't yet been reported, but we know these things because the Bureau of Justice Statistics recently released new data that can help us see how policy choices and emergency conditions in 2020 affected correctional facilities and incarcerated people during the first year of the pandemic. We called Wendy Sawyer to help us understand this information. She's been studying the numbers in her role as research director for the Prison Policy Initiative, and she's with us now. Wendy Sawyer, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
PUBLIC SAFETY
