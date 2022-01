To add friends on Apex Legends for cross-platform has become very easy after Respawn Entertainment had made this adjustment to the game in 2020. Respawn even added a feature where players can see what platform their friends are playing on. This ability to play with friends from other platforms is important because they can party up no matter what console or computer you're on. This cross-platform playability branches out the opportunities for players and makes the game more inclusive to everyone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO