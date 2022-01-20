ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OTP Daily | January 20

tennesseetitans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final injury news before Saturday. Derrick Henry....

www.tennesseetitans.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Sign Quarterback To Futures Deal

With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign. According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Top Sunday slate for Rams vs. Buccaneers, Bills vs. Chiefs includes Cam Akers and Tyler Johnson

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
NFL

