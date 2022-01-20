The OTP Daily | January 20

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a massive blow early in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon after Tyrann Mathieu ended up in the concussion protocol. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Mathieu is done for the game due to the concussion protocol. He sustained the...
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
There appeared to be some tension on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense after the Buffalo Bills’ opening possession of Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Bills took their opening possession and went 71 yards on 13 plays, converting on a pair of 4th-down situations to go up 7-0.
With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign. According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.
Following a walk-off touchdown in overtime resulting in the Chiefs defeating the Bills, Patrick Mahomes’ fiance Brittany, was seen spraying a bottle of champagne on fans from her suite in Arrowhead Stadium.
