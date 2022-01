Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey said that a Ben Simmons trade before the Feb. 10 deadline is "less likely than likely" on 97.5 The Fanatic's "The Mike Missanelli Show" on Thursday. The interview ran for more than 25 minutes, with Morey reiterating that he thinks Simmons could play for the Sixers again, he empathizes with fans who want a deal done as soon as possible and he will not make any trade that doesn't significantly increase the team's odds of winning a championship.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO