FIFA

Everything You Need To Know

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since video game-playing wrestling fans had anything to get excited about. 2019’s WWE 2K20 was such a disappointment that development of WWE 2K21 was halted. WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the arcade fighter which filled the void, also wasn’t much to write home about. There’s a lot of pressure...

The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, carrying on the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines. If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be...
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
SPY

How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC...
The Independent

10 best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Long Running Series After Two Year Hiatus

Back on the schedule. There is a lot of WWE programming in any given week. The amount of wrestling available to any fan is nothing short of astounding and it can be rather easy to overlook some of the better options available. That isn’t even including the non-wrestling content, and now we might be seeing one of the company’s better shows making a long awaited comeback.
Android Headlines

Diablo Immortal: Everything You Need To Know

Diablo Immortal is Blizzard’s mobile vision for the Diablo franchise. And if you’re like us and you’ve been curious about this game from the moment it was announced a few years ago, then you’ve come to the right place. Since its announcement back at BlizzCon 2018, the game has gone through a fairly lengthy development cycle for a mobile game. Going into what is now its fourth year of development since the announcement.
