New studio from XCOM veterans wants to "blur the line between strategy and action"

 2 days ago

A new studio built by XCOM studio veterans aims to "blur the line between strategy and action" games. Bit Reactor founder Greg Foertsch's most recent credits include working as art director on XCOM 2, though his history with Firaxis stretches all the way back to its beginnings in 1996. The studio...

