Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offered up some of the most exciting savings of the year in November, but what can we expect for 2022's offerings? This year we're once again expecting discounts to hit bundles the hardest. However, considering the headset will have been on the market for an extra year by the time Black Friday gaming deals roll around for 2022, it's possible that Oculus Quest 2 deals could finally offer some cash off the headset. That's a very optimistic suggestion - this is already a well-priced headset at $299. However, if you're going to save some cash on that base price this year, it's likely Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 offers will be the cause.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO