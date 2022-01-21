ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna stripped of 2021 state high school football title

North Platte Post
 2 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gretna High School has been stripped of its 2021 Class A state football championship following a...

North Platte Post

Knights comeback bid falls short against Trojans

Story by Daniel Stinman - Director of Marketing and Public Information. Trinidad, Colo. – North Platte Community College men’s basketball attempted to erase an eleven-point deficit in the second half to steal the win away from Trinidad State, but a late rally ended the Knights comeback bid on Friday night, 83-71.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Knights take down Southeast

Story by Daniel Stinman - Director of Marketing and Public Information. Beatrice, Neb. – Nolan Sughroue had a career-high 19 points, as the Knights held off the Storm of Southeast Community College on Wednesday night, 94-81. Timur Krupalija opened the scoring with the first two baskets of the game....
BEATRICE, NE
North Platte Post

NPCC gains softball recruits

Story by Heather Johnson - Public Information Specialist. The North Platte Community College Knights Softball Team has gained eight new recruits for the 2022-23 season, including four players from Canada. The recruits are: Abby Pelton, of Sidney, British Columbia; Mackenzie Hiebert and Sasha Strandberg, both of Victoria, British Columbia; Jenelle...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
