Omaha, NE

BNSF railroad tries to block 17,000 workers from striking

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad wants a federal judge to prevent two of its unions from going on strike next month over a new...

northplattepost.com

North Platte Post

Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states. Authorities arrested Joseph Schwartz of Suffern, New York, on...
ECONOMY
North Platte Post

Federal Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 13 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has inched closer to joining other states in a call for a special convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. The measure won second-round approval in the Legislature despite objections from some lawmakers that it could lead to unintended consequences. One final vote is required.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

FTC sends cease-and-desist demands to 400+ claiming to treat COVID

The Federal Trade Commission ordered more than 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19. In cease-and-desist demands sent to these marketers, the agency noted that violators could be hit with monetary penalties under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act passed by Congress last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Platte Post

Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska has jumped above 700 for the first time since December 2020 bringing the state closer to imposing additional restrictions on surgeries at hospitals. Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that 714 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, up...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska hospital officials worry about surge in patients

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospital officials are concerned about how they will handle the current surge in virus hospitalizations along with all their other patients as COVID-19 cases continue to increase dramatically across the state. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist says the state is clearly “in one...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck in Otoe County

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV. Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

