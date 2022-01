Yet another study is challenging the idea that student evaluations of teaching reliably measure what they’re intended to measure: instructional quality. The new study, available now as a preprint, builds on the well-documented correlation between students’ grades and how they rate teachers (i.e., students who earned better grades in a course tend to rate those instructors more highly than peers who got lower grades). After testing and eliminating other possible drivers of this correlation, the study ultimately asserts that it’s not about instructional quality, workload or grading stringency or leniency.

